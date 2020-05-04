CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution Monday to adopt a budget amendment to the fiscal year 2020 budget.
Supervisors voted 3-0 to approve a resolution to adopt an amendment that adjusts funds in various county departments.
Supervisor Vice-Chairman Tom Determann said a majority of the amendments are standard budget amendments the board sees yearly. He referenced the addition of funds for capital projects so the county can start the chiller and elevator projects this fiscal year.
Monday’s resolution adjusted funds for capital projects from $1.95 million to over $4.02 million.
The Supervisors approved a resolution in January directing the sale of general obligation bonds of about $2.072 million with a true interest rate of 1.3241%. The bonds are for seven county projects: the replacement of two elevators in the Clinton County Administration building, replacement of a chiller and a parking lot at the Clinton County Administration building, replacement of a roof at the Clinton County Administration building, remodeling restrooms to Americans with Disabilities Act standards in the Clinton County Administration building, security upgrades to the Clinton County Satellite Office in DeWitt and replacement of the Clinton County Secondary Roads Garage in DeWitt.
The resolution also included an increase from $385,000 to $1.2 million in secondary roads and an increase from no funds to $10,000 for a transfer to the Emergency Management Agency.
Van Lancker said last month that the budget amendment includes about $200,000 for COVID-19 pandemic response.
