CLINTON — Clinton County neared a 37% vaccination rate the final week of April, County Health Manager Michele Cullen told Clinton County Supervisors last week.
The county's vaccine rate continues to make slow and steady strides, Cullen said. As of last Monday, the county 12,395 county residents had completed their vaccine series, she said.
The county has an additional 4,494 individuals who have started their vaccine series, about 9.3%, Cullen said.
The county vaccinated 170 individuals at a clinic the previous week, Cullen said. This included 40 individuals who walked in after the clinic was opened to walk-in traffic.
"Because our numbers were a little lower, we did open it up to walk-ins," Cullen said. "So that seemed to pull some people in. And we got people that thanked us for doing that because they couldn't still sign up online. Couldn't figure it out."
Cullen said the county had 41 cases COVID over the previous seven days and 51 cases the week prior. Case numbers were in the 60s two or three weeks ago.
Cullen said regional hospitalizations were down to 51, with 14 hospitalizations at Genesis and five hospitalizations at Mercy. The 14-day county positivity rate was down to 8% from 8.9% the previous week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.