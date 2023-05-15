CLINTON - Clinton County authorities are investigating a drowning death that happened Saturday morning in the Wapsipinicon River in Clinton County.
The body of Benjamin Williams, 18, of Donahue, was found around 10:30 a.m., according to Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt.
Deputies were called around 9:45 a.m. to the Ben Martinsen Wildlife Area, located on U.S. 67, south of Folletts, for a report of a missing person. Upon arrival, deputies met with two teenage campers, who reported their 18-year-old friend missing from the campsite.
First responders from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office and Low Moor Fire Department and an off-duty Camanche firefighter began searching the wildlife area and the backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River. Deputies also summoned the assistance of a K-9 unit from the Clinton Police Department and a drone to assist in the search.
The off-duty firefighter discovered Williams' body in the backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The case remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office and the Clinton County medical examiner. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Low Moor Fire Department, Clinton Police Department, Clinton County Emergency Management, Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Clinton County Medical Examiner's Office.
