CLINTON — The Clinton County Supervisors approved two requests from veterans Monday for benefits offered through the Home Base Iowa program.
The Supervisors awarded $1,500 each to Samuel Sims and Larry Witt for reimbursement of closing costs for purchase of homes in Clinton County.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker told Supervisors on Monday that the county has awarded just over $50,000 in incentives to veterans taking advantage of the Home Base Iowa program since its inception.
Clinton County Supervisor Tom Determann said the program sounds like a success.
"Best in the state, we're told," Van Lancker said.
Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad signed the Home Base Iowa Act in 2014 as a way to bring people who have served in the military to the state, where their skills can be a benefit.
The Home Base Iowa Act provides advantages for veterans such as military pension income tax exemption, military homeownership assistance, permissive veterans preference in hiring practices, occupational licensure for military training and experience, tuition and credit transfer benefits and free veterans-related license plates.
Clinton County became a Home Base Iowa community in late 2016. Most of its awards are for closing costs on home purchases, Van Lancker said last year.
The program has been more successful than the county anticipated, requiring the county to amend the budget more than once during fiscal year 2019.
Requests for reimbursements through HBI picked up in November 2018 as the prison in Thomson, Illinois looked for workers and the Clinton Regional Development Corp. increased its marketing of the program, Van Lancker said in February 2019.
