CLINTON - The Clinton County Board of Supervisors at its meeting Wednesday:
• Approved a resolution in regard to a liquor license for Wide River Winery. Wide River Winery has electronically filed a renewal application for a native wine on premises liquor license with endorsements for outdoor services and Sunday sales, effective Sept. 4. The Clinton County Board of Supervisors approved the application.
• Authorized Supervisor Chairman Tom Determann to sign an equitable sharing agreement and certification. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office wants to enter into an agreement with the Department of Justice and the Department of the Treasury Asset Forfeiture Program for the purpose of sharing federal forfeiture proceeds through the Equitable Sharing Program.
The sheriff’s office must annually submit an ESAC in the eShare portal, regardless of whether funds were received or maintained during the fiscal year, in order to maintain compliance. The ESAC must be reviewed and approved by the sheriff and the Board of Supervisor chairman, who allocates appropriated funding to the sheriff’s office.
• Authorized Determann to sign leases with outside agencies to provide various community services recognized as beneficial to the residents of Clinton County. Those outside agencies include the DeWitt Referral Center, YWCA Clinton, Carroll Assistance Center, Milestones Area Agency on Aging and the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program.
• Approved a resolution authorizing Clinton County Home Base Iowa purchase closing-cost reimbursement to John Bray. Home Base Iowa assists veterans and transitions service members from active duty military to civilian life. HBI is a private-public partnership, and provides resources to help veterans and their families with education and in transitioning to a new community with focused support and individuals who want to help.
Under the program, Bray will receive $1,500 for qualified reimbursement for a home purchase closing cost. Clinton County has been a Home Base Iowa community for six years.
All action was approved on a 2-0 vote, with Determann and Supervisor Jim Irwin casting votes. Supervisor Dan Srp was on the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa and was absent from the meeting.
-- Herald Staff Report
