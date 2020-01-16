CLINTON — Iowa caucuses begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at the following locations:
Democratic Party
Bloomfield-Brookfield-Delmar — Delwood School
Camanche 1 — Camanche High School commons
Camanche 2 — Camanche High School media center
Center Township — Northeast High School, room 205
Clinton 1-1 — Public library
Clinton 1-2 — Clinton Community College graphic arts
Clinton 2-1 — Jefferson Elementary School
Clinton 2-2 — Clinton Community College auditorium
Clinton 3-1 — Clinton County Administration Building
Clinton 3-2 — Clinton Community School District Administration Building
Clinton 4-1 — Eagle Heights Elementary
Clinton 4-2 — Clinton Middle School
Deep Creek-Goose Lake— Northeast High School, room 206
DeWitt 1 — DeWitt Middle School
DeWitt 2 — DeWitt Middle School
DeWitt Township — DeWitt Middle School
Eden-Camanche Township — Camanche High School, data room off of media center
Elk River-Hampshire-Andover — Northeast High School, cafeteria
Liberty-Toronto — CalWheat High School
Low Moor — Low Moor Community Center
Olive-Grant-Calamus — Calamus Grade School
Orange-Grand Mount — Grand Mound Community Center
Sharon-Lost Nation — Phone Co. meeting room
Spring Rock-Wheatland — CalWheat High School
Waterford-Charlotte — Northeast High School, room 207
Welton-Washington — Welton Fire Station
Republican Party
Bloomfield-Brookfield — Delmar Elementary School
Camanche 1 — Camanche Middle School
Camanche 2 — Camanche Middle School
Center Township — Northeast High School
Clinton 1-1 — Bluff Elementary School
Clinton 1-2 — Bluff Elementary School
Clinton 2-1 — Jefferson Elementary School
Clinton 2-2 — Jefferson Elementary School
Clinton 3-1 — Ericksen Center, room A
Clinton 3-2 — Whittier Elementary School
Clinton 4-1 — Ericksen Center, room B
Clinton 4-2 — Whittier Elementary School
Deep Creek — Northeast High School cafeteria
DeWitt 1 — DeWitt Central High School
DeWitt 2 — DeWitt Central High School
DeWitt Township — DeWitt Central High School
Eden-Camanche Township — Lee Stofer Music Repair Shop
Elk River-Hampshire — Northeast High School
Liberty — Calamus Wheatland High School
Low Moor — Lee Stofer Music Repair Shop
Olive-Grant-Calamus — Calamus Wheatland Elementary
Orange-Grand Mound — Dennis Campbell’s Farm Shop
Sharon-Lost Nation — American Legion Post Bldg.
Spring Rock-Wheatlnd — Calamus Wheatland High School
Waterford-Charlotte — Northeast High School
Washington-Welton — Welton Fire Station
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.