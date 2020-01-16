CLINTON — Iowa caucuses begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at the following locations:

Democratic Party

Bloomfield-Brookfield-Delmar — Delwood School

Camanche 1 — Camanche High School commons

Camanche 2 — Camanche High School media center

Center Township — Northeast High School, room 205

Clinton 1-1 — Public library

Clinton 1-2 — Clinton Community College graphic arts

Clinton 2-1 — Jefferson Elementary School

Clinton 2-2 — Clinton Community College auditorium

Clinton 3-1 — Clinton County Administration Building

Clinton 3-2 — Clinton Community School District Administration Building

Clinton 4-1 — Eagle Heights Elementary

Clinton 4-2 — Clinton Middle School

Deep Creek-Goose Lake— Northeast High School, room 206

DeWitt 1 — DeWitt Middle School

DeWitt 2 — DeWitt Middle School

DeWitt Township — DeWitt Middle School

Eden-Camanche Township — Camanche High School, data room off of media center

Elk River-Hampshire-Andover — Northeast High School, cafeteria

Liberty-Toronto — CalWheat High School

Low Moor — Low Moor Community Center

Olive-Grant-Calamus — Calamus Grade School

Orange-Grand Mount — Grand Mound Community Center

Sharon-Lost Nation — Phone Co. meeting room

Spring Rock-Wheatland — CalWheat High School

Waterford-Charlotte — Northeast High School, room 207

Welton-Washington — Welton Fire Station

Republican Party

Bloomfield-Brookfield — Delmar Elementary School

Camanche 1 — Camanche Middle School

Camanche 2 — Camanche Middle School

Center Township — Northeast High School

Clinton 1-1 — Bluff Elementary School

Clinton 1-2 — Bluff Elementary School

Clinton 2-1 — Jefferson Elementary School

Clinton 2-2 — Jefferson Elementary School

Clinton 3-1 — Ericksen Center, room A

Clinton 3-2 — Whittier Elementary School

Clinton 4-1 — Ericksen Center, room B

Clinton 4-2 — Whittier Elementary School

Deep Creek — Northeast High School cafeteria

DeWitt 1 — DeWitt Central High School

DeWitt 2 — DeWitt Central High School

DeWitt Township — DeWitt Central High School

Eden-Camanche Township — Lee Stofer Music Repair Shop

Elk River-Hampshire — Northeast High School

Liberty — Calamus Wheatland High School

Low Moor — Lee Stofer Music Repair Shop

Olive-Grant-Calamus — Calamus Wheatland Elementary

Orange-Grand Mound — Dennis Campbell’s Farm Shop

Sharon-Lost Nation — American Legion Post Bldg.

Spring Rock-Wheatlnd — Calamus Wheatland High School

Waterford-Charlotte — Northeast High School

Washington-Welton — Welton Fire Station

Tags