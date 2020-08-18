CLINTON — Clinton County Emergency Management has announced that due to debris left by last week’s derecho storm that it will sound the outdoor warning sirens for any severe thunderstorm warning for the remainder of the month.
“We are changing the policy through the end of August due to the increased danger posed by loose tree debris, debris on power lines and unstable trees,” said Clinton County Emergency Management Coordinator Chance Kness. “Any severe thunderstorm carries the chance of wind and heavy rain that could cause that debris to fall.”
The policy in Clinton County is for outdoor warning sirens to be sounded during a severe thunderstorm warning that includes potential winds of 70 mph or more. That policy will be suspended through August and warning sirens will sound with any severe thunderstorm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.