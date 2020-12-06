CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors will consider authorizing the county to proceed with bonding for communications upgrades Monday.
During a joint meeting with the communications commission, communications commission technical oversight board, 911 board and the Board of Supervisors, Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said the Board of Supervisors will have discussion at Monday's Board of Supervisors meeting to decide whether to move ahead with the bond for the project. If the board approves proceeding with bonding for the project, the bond agents and bond counsel can get started on the process, Van Lancker said.
The Board of Supervisors has wrestled with a solution to the communications problems brought into focus by the August derecho. The storm damaged the KROS radio station tower. The county was leasing the tower for emergency services communications at the time.
Communications Director Eric Dau estimates a total project cost of just under $5.2 million. The county must also plan for replacement of portable radios every 10 years and repeaters every 15 years. The cost for replacing radios in future years will be about $619,000 per year over a four-year period.
Supervisor Tom Determann believes replacing the radios is a separate issue the Board of Supervisor can address later. He supports moving forward with the project for the good of the county, he said.
"I think we need to move on this. And I don't like it either but I don't think the small communities can afford it," Determann said. "And for the good of the whole county we just kind of have to do it and move on."
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. requested the joint meeting from the various county groups in part because of a proposed change in how the equipment was funded. Equipment in the past was funded through communications and 911 and not the county, he said. While he expressed concern about setting future Boards of Supervisors up to fund something the board has never previously funded, he said "we'll get this done for you."
Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp noted the project is a big enough project being completed in a short enough period of time that it was important to be fair with the discussion and make sure they provided every opportunity for input to come to as close of a consensus as possible with the various boards.
"It sounds like we're unanimous on it," Srp said. "I certainly appreciate that. I think that makes it a lot easier for the supervisors to understand but also just when we had the concerns about the long-term financial impact that you were willing to hear those concerns and provide us additional feedback has been great."
Determann added counties are either already funding communications equipment upgrades, are in the process of funding it or will fund it in the future. All counties are in the same boat, he said.
