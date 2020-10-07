Thursday, Oct. 8: Fall Color Eco Cruise at 5 p.m. at Rock Creek Park in Camanche. Enjoy the fall colors on this one-of-a-kind Mississippi River cruise by calling (563) 259-1876 to reserve a free spot on the Blue Heron Eco Cruiser.
Friday, Oct. 9: Open range archery begins at 5 p.m. at Rock Creek. The archery range in the basement of the Eco Center is being opened for public use. The event will include both safety and practical instruction. Participants must use our equipment and will be under the watchful eye of a range master. Children 9 and older must be accompanied by an adult.
Saturday, Oct. 10: The 39th annual Bluegrass and Old-time Music Gathering will be from noon to 7 p.m. at Eden Valley, 1415 50th Ave., 2 miles south of Baldwin. The stage shows begin at noon in the main campground. Call Mary McAndrew at (563) 343-7002 for more information. The event is free.
Sunday, Oct. 11: Eden Valley Nature Center is open from 9 to 11 a.m. Come look at this rustic nature center nestled in a valley among the glorious fall colors amid the towering limestone bluffs.
Sunday, Oct. 11: Fall Color Eco Cruise begins at 12:30 p.m. at Rock Creek. Enjoy the Mississippi River cruise by calling (563) 259-1876 to reserve a free spot on the Blue Heron Eco Cruiser.
Wednesday, Oct. 14: A painting class with “Fresh Paint” begins at 6 p.m. Cost is $35 and the event will be at Rock Creek. This 2-hour event includes step-by-step painting instructions on two wine glasses or beer mugs with Fresh Paint by Christine Boeve. This is an autumn-themed event and all materials will be provided. Space is limited; register at www.mycountyparks.com.
