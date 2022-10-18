OCT. 20
• Fall Color Cruise, Season Finale, 5 p.m., Rock Creek Campground, Camanche. Join a naturalist for this very last Thursday evening Eco Cruise of the year. Sunset Cruises will start June 1, 2023. The fall colors on the river are at their best and birds are on their migration down the Mississippi River. Call 259-1876 to reserve your seat.
OCT. 22
• Fall Fest, 1-4 p.m., Soaring Eagle Nature Center. Free family fun for all, including wagon rides through Eagle Point Park, a hot dog roast, live music, crafts, and more.
OCT. 25
• Friends of Rock Creek, 6 p.m., Rock Creek. Join this fun little group that does big things for Rock Creek. Call Jessica at (563) 847-7202 for more information.
NOV. 5
• Bald Eagle Eco Cruise, 1 p.m., Rock Creek. This will be the public’s last opportunity this year to take a Mississippi Eco Cruise on the Blue Heron pontoon boat. The American bald eagles will start to congregate along the Mississippi River for the winter and we hope to see several of the birds during the cruise. Call 259-1876 to register. Signup is open now for the Eagle Cruise.
• Clinton County Conservation Foundation Fall Fundraiser Banquet, Rock Creek. Call the Conservation Office at (563) 847-7202 for ticket information.
