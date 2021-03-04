Friday, March 5: Rock Creek Science Club, tree tapping, 10 a.m., Rock Creek. Watch and help with the gathering, cooking and tasting of syrup, possibly even snow taffy cooked from the sap. Call (563) 847-7202 to register.
Wednesday, March 10: Nature Story, Eden Valley. This “presentation” series is a time where youngsters and their guardians can spend time simply playing in nature, making up their own “nature stories.” This is youth-led, but a naturalist is there to help facilitate and share knowledge of the things encountered. Call or text (563) 212-0955 to reserve your one-hour time slot.
Thursday, March 11: Nature Story, Rock Creek. This “presentation” series is a time where youngsters and their guardians can spend time simply playing in nature, making up their own “nature stories.” This is youth-led, but a naturalist is there to help facilitate and share knowledge of the things encountered. Call or text (563) 212-0955 to reserve your one-hour time slot.
Thursday, March 11: Riverside Jam, 6:30 p.m., Rock Creek. We have a big room and plenty of local talent. Let’s get together for some music, play-a-long, sing-a-long, or listen-a-long. Call (563) 357-0759 to sign up.
Sunday, March 14: Hula Hoop and T-shirt Loom Day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Rock Creek. Do you want a fun craft and a useful way to use up some old T-shirts? Just bring the T-shirts and a hula hoop (or buy one from us for $10) to make a small circular rug or seat pad. Call or text (563) 212-0955 for your two-hour time slot.
