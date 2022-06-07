JUNE 8
• Night Float, 8 p.m., Rock Creek. Meet at the Eco Center and be ready to go by 8 p.m. We’ll explore the quiet backwaters on the Upper Mississippi Wildlife and Fish Refuge. If you use your own watercraft in addition to your other gear you will need a 360-degree center light, a flashlight and a whistle. Call (563) 357-0759 for more info and to register.
JUNE 9
• Sunset Eco Cruise, 7 p.m., Rock Creek. Enjoy an hour-long guided cruise on the Mississippi and Wapsipinicon rivers. Call (563) 259-1876 to reserve your seat.
• Moonlight and Music Cruise, 8:30 p.m., Rock Creek. Local talents entertain with familiar and original compositions from folk to rock and roll. There is no admission fee and everyone is welcome. Call (563) 259-1876 to reserve your seat.
JUNE 11
• Fishing Has No Boundaries Youth Event, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lake Malone. Fishing Has No Boundaries, Eastern Iowa Chapter and Clinton County Conservation are partnering once again for a youths with disabilities fishing event. If you know of a child living with a disability, consider signing them up for a morning of fun and fishing at Lake Malone. The cost for this event is $20 per child and registration is required. We are in need of volunteers and fishing buddy volunteers. If you would like to be a part of this event, contact Jill Schmidt at (563) 847-7202.
• Eden Valley Nature Center Open, 1-4 p.m.
JUNE 13
• Nature Story, 10:30 a.m., Rock Creek. This informal activity is child led by their imagination, though the naturalist will have a different nature theme with a story for the event. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Check Facebook for theme.
JUNE 14
• Beyond the Beaten Path, 11 a.m., Walnut Grove. The Curtis Memorial (Wheatland) Library is hosting a summer reading program outing. There will be a campfire with roasted goodies and activities to explore the area by the Wapsipinicon River. Sign up by calling (563) 374-1534.
JUNE 15
• Creating an Angler, 6:30 p.m., Malone Park. We have worms, poles and tackle, let’s just catch the fish. Bring your child to the shoreline and teach them how to fish. Experience and licenses are not required unless you plan on doing the fishing yourself. We will teach you how to encourage your angler even if you’re not an angler yourself. This is a free event and open to the public. Call Jill Schmidt at (563) 847-7202 with any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.