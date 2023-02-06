• Feb. 12: Nature's Sweethearts, 1:30 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche. With Valentine's Day right around the corner, learn about what love looks like for our local wildlife. Attendees will be reading a story and doing a craft. This is a free program but registration is required. Please register on www.mycountyparks.com or call (563) 349-8680. All children need to be accompanied by an adult.
• Feb. 25: Freezin' for a Reason! Registration is open for the Clinton County Conservation Foundation's Polar Plunge! Contact Jill Schmidt at (563) 349-8680 to sign up and pledge to raise $100 to take the plunge. All proceeds benefit environmental education in Clinton County. The plunge is at 1 p.m. at Rock Creek, Camanche.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.