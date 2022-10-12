CLINTON - The Clinton County Conservation Foundation prime rib dinner will be Nov. 5.
The event provides a unique opportunity to enjoy good food and support the environmental education programs and facilities of Clinton County Conservation.
The dinner, live auction and raffles will be held in Haring Hall at the Rock Creek Eco Tourism Center, Camanche. Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner is at 6:30 p.m. The ticket price for this limited-seating fundraiser is $50.
Banquet tickets are available at the Rock Creek Marina and Campground Store, and through Venmo: @ClintonCounty-ConservationFoun.
