Operate while under the influence
• Zachary D. Garrels, 28, 1624 Sixth Ave. South, pleaded guilty June 15 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. On June 16, District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Garrels to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 173 days suspended and credit for five days served. A $1,875 fine was imposed. Garrels was placed on unsupervised probation for a term of one year. Garrels was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete any recommended treatment. Garrels was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. He was ordered to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court prior to the next scheduled court appearance. Garrels was ordered to complete the Iowa course for drinking drivers through the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. The order says if Garrels qualifies for the electronic monitoring program the Court will amend the sentencing order. Garrels was accused Feb. 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Brian J. Manning, 26, 629 Fourth Ave. South, pleaded guilty June 16 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order June 16 granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment in the case for a period of one year. A $625 civil penalty was assessed. Manning was placed on unsupervised probation for a term of one year. Manning was ordered to complete 30 hours of unpaid community service in lieu of civil penalties and restitution. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days of the order and follow any recommended treatment. He must provide the Court proof of completion. Manning was ordered to complete the Iowa course for drinking drivers through the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. Manning was accused May 2 by the Clinton Police Department.
