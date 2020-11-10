CLINTON — With Clinton County now over 2,200 total coronavirus cases, county officials made the decision Wednesday to close county buildings to the public.
Clinton County has 2,249 cases of coronavirus, according to the state COVID-19 database that was updated Wednesday. Clinton County Community Health Manager Michele Cullen reported Monday that Clinton County had 809 active cases, an increase of over 250 from the 542 active cases Nov. 5.
Of 241 tests done this past weekend, 91 were positive, she said.
The state database, updated Wednesday, said there are 340 inpatient beds available in region five, which includes 14 counties, including Clinton County.
There are over 16% of inpatient beds available. There are 43 ICU beds available in the region.
The region had 264 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Tuesday, an increase of 30 from Monday’s total.
There are 57 COVID-19 patients in ICU in the region as if Wednesday afternoon, down from 67 Tuesday. There are 195 total ventilators available at a rate of over 65%. There are currently 29 COVID-19 patients on ventilators.
"Genesis over the weekend put out a plea to nurses that have any inpatient hospital experience in our system to please consider working some hours in the hospital," Cullen said Monday.
Clinton County on Tuesday had a rate of positive tests over a 14-day average of 26.7%. The positivity rate as of Monday morning was 23%, Cullen said.
Clinton County officials voted Wednesday to close county buildings due to the increase in coronavirus positivity rates in Clinton County. County buildings will be closed starting at noon Thursday. Appointments will be taken to conduct county business. The Clinton County Courthouse will be open for court activities as scheduled.
Human Resources Director Dawn Aldridge said Monday that she has worked diligently with Sheriff Rick Lincoln and Communications Manager Eric Dau on what the county can do, with the sheriff's office, 911 and jail staff, as well as county road workers, being essential employees. Aldridge noted Lincoln dictated last week that everyone in the Clinton County Jail will wear a mask regardless of social distancing. County Engineer Todd Kinney staggered start times for staff, Aldridge added.
“We’re trying so hard to make sure our staff stay healthy enough so that we can provide services,” Aldridge said. “The key thing though being that most people in this building are not deemed essential employees. So therefore, if the schools shut down and our staff have to be at home to take care of their children, we’re going to have some major staffing issues.”
Aldridge on Monday added she is more concerned about positivity rates and children being sent home from school versus potential exposure when the county building is open to the public.
“Even if we close to the public and they’re getting it from their household, that’s the part that scares me,” Aldridge said Monday. “But we can’t control that.”
