CLINTON – The Clinton County Democrats have announced the organization's 2022 Executive Board and Committee Chairs, including the election of Chair Rita Hart.
Hart, of Wheatland, served as Iowa District 49 State Senator from 2013 to 2019, and ran for lieutenant governor in 2018 and Congress in 2020.
“Thank you to all the Clinton County Democrats who have served in any capacity to advance the party’s mission of bringing people together to support our shared values and policy priorities," Hart said. "I know firsthand how important it is to have the support of hardworking volunteers. I look forward to working with our leadership team to elect quality Democratic candidates up and down the ballot. Clinton County Democrats are ready to get to work to create good jobs here in Clinton County, reduce the cost of living, improve public safety and return civility to our politics."
Alongside Hart, the 2022 Clinton County Democrats' leadership team includes 1st Vice Chair Drew Kelley, 2nd Vice Chair Tammy McClimon, Secretary Steve Wehling, Treasurer Cammie McGuire, Finance Chair Dave Helscher, Recruitment Chair Rick Lincoln, Public Outreach Chairs Joe and Anita Hayes, Communications Chair Brenda Gannon, and Election Chair Tim McClimon.
The Clinton County Democrats hold monthly meetings and programs throughout the county in addition to fundraisers and social events.
To get involved, follow on Facebook @ClintonCountyDemocrats, call (563) 210-1252 or email cciadems@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.