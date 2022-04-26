CLINTON — The Clinton County Democrats' annual Hall of Fame dinner and pie auction will be Friday, May 6, at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in DeWitt.
The event begins with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. followed by a buffet dinner and program at 6:30 p.m.
The program will include honoring this year’s Hall of Fame inductees, Lou and Carla Behrend and Shirley Mullen, for their many years of distinguished service to the Clinton County Democrats and dedication to the principles of the Democratic party. Those principles are equal opportunity, a living wage, a world-class education, affordable healthcare and a quality of life that fosters strong, healthy communities.
The event will also be an opportunity to meet several federal and state candidates, including Abby Finkenauer, Michael Franken, Glenn Hurst, Diedre DeJear, Christina Bohannan, Eric Van Lancker, Michael Fitzgerald, John Norwood, Kay Pence and Jennifer Hansen.
“Clinton County Democrats welcome people to join us for a good meal, to recognize some hard-working local volunteers, hear from some outstanding candidates, and enjoy a fun, social event,” said Rita Hart, Clinton County Democrats chairwoman.
Admission is $40 per person. Reservations can be made by calling (563) 241-5824, by email at cciadems@gmail.com or online at www.secure.actblue.com/donate/hof2022.
