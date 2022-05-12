CLINTON - The Clinton County Democrats had a full house at their annual Hall of Fame dinner at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in DeWitt.
The event provided some 200 attendees the opportunity to hear from candidates including Abby Finkenauer, Michael Franken, Glenn Hurst, Diedre DeJear, Christina Bohannan, Eric Van Lancker, Michael Fitzgerald, John Norwood, Kay Pence and Jennifer Hansen.
“The energy in the room was amazing," Clinton County Democrats Chairwoman Rita Hart said. "It was exciting to see so many people turn out to hear what our candidates had to say. I was especially encouraged by the number of new faces who are looking for a political home where we may not agree on every issue, but where we share Iowa values.”
Christina Bohannan, who is running to unseat Mariannette Miller-Meeks to represent Iowa’s First Congressional District, referenced Hart’s own 2020 race against Miller-Meeks , which was decided by just six votes, when emphasizing every single vote matters.
The importance of voting was echoed by Eric Van Lancker, Clinton County auditor and candidate for Secretary of State. He pointed out changes made by the Iowa Legislature that shorten the period for early and absentee voting, and encouraged everyone to make sure they know where and how to cast their ballot.
Local candidates Jennifer Hansen and Kay Pence introduced themselves to the crowd and shared their reasons for running for office. Hansen, who is running for Iowa House District 69, is an educator who has worked in both Clinton public schools and Prince of Peace Catholic School. Pence is running in District 70 and worked as a telephone technician for 27 years before becoming a union representative for the Communications Workers of America.
Both were motivated by what they see as Republican attacks on workers and public education, including the proposal to livestream K-12 classes.
The evening’s final speaker was Diedre DeJear, the party’s presumptive nominee for governor, who reminded the audience that Iowa has done difficult things in the past, referencing the state’s Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage and Iowa’s status as the first in the nation to desegregate schools. She said Iowa voters have the opportunity this fall to keep moving Iowa forward.
The event was also a celebration of this year’s Hall of Fame inductees, Lou and Carla Behrend and Shirley Mullen, who were honored for their many years of distinguished service to the Clinton County Democrats.
