CLINTON — A Clinton County deputy was praised Monday for saving a dog who had fallen through the ice Feb. 2.
Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt told the Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday that an emergency services call came into the county that day about a dog that had fallen through the ice near Charlotte. Soon after, authorities were notified the dog had been rescued by Clinton County Sheriff's Deputy Brad Drews.
Greenwalt said Drews was able in one attempt to reach the dog's collar and was able to pull him from the broken ice to safety.
In other business, the Supervisors on Monday:
• approved a resolution to hire Seth Ashpole as a full-time truck driver for the Secondary Road Department.
• accepted the resignation of Jim Rhoades from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office. Rhoades had served as a part-time bailiff and provided security. His last day is Feb. 28.
• learned that more discussion is needed to determine whether the county should have a 28E agreement with the EMA Commission. Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker, Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Chance Kness, Greenwalt and County Attorney Mike Wolf recently had a discussion about that possibility and the county Medical Examiner Investigator program.
• learned a recent jail inspection by state juvenile authorities determined that the Clinton County Jail is one of the best in the state in regard to following state code in juvenile detention cases. The Clinton County Jail will be used as a model in discussions throughout the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.