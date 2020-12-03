Assault
• Lashelle Harris, 46, 562 Seventh Ave. South, pleaded guilty Nov. 30 to one count of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Fowler on Dec. 2 ordered Harris to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 89 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $430 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Sept. 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
Harassment
• Cassie M. Witherow, 20, of Rock Falls, Illinois, pleaded guilty Nov. 30 to one count of first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Tamra Roberts on Nov. 30 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. An $855 civil penalty was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Sept. 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
Public intoxication
• Mitchell J. Federspiel, 25, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty Dec. 1 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on Dec. 1 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused Nov. 15 by the DeWitt Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.