Dismissed
• One count of criminal mischief of boundary marking monument, a serious misdemeanor, against Robert W. Wimmer, 67, of Delmar, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Oct. 12 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh Oct. 12 filed a motion to dismiss. Upon additional investigation, insufficient evidence exists to secure a conviction, the motion says. He was accused May 13, 2020, by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Not guilty
• Arran L. Keller, 48, 2221 N. Second St., Apt. 3, was found not guilty of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order. Based on the evidence presented, the State failed to meet the burden of proof, an Oct. 13 order filed by District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd states. He was accused Aug. 31 by the Clinton Police Department.
Compulsory education violation
• Crystal J. Kinnersley, 38, 1827 27th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Oct. 14 to one count of compulsory education violation, first offense, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Brian Wright Oct. 14 ordered a $75 fine be imposed. She was accused Oct. 12 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Daniel R. Bousman, 41, 1850 Glendale Road, Apt. 43, pleaded guilty Oct. 13 to two counts of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Oct. 13 ordered Bousman to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for eight days served on each count. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. An $855 fine was suspended on each count. He was accused Aug. 9 and Oct. 6 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Shakra D. Simpson, 34, 1850 Glendale Road, Apt. 59, pleaded guilty Oct. 13 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Oct. 13 ordered Simpson to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with nine days suspended and credit for one day served on the driving while barred charge. She was ordered to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 89 days suspended and credit for one day served on the drug charge. Shepherd ordered $855 and $430 fines be suspended. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the Court proof of completion. She was accused June 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Eric A. Taylor, 28, 642 Second Ave. South, pleaded guilty Oct. 13 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Oct. 13 ordered Taylor to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. An $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused July 30 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Andrew J. Darland, 25, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty Oct. 13 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Oct. 13 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $430 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Aug. 30 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Ariany N. Gaye, 30, 206 33rd Ave. North, pleaded guilty Oct. 7 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Oct. 8 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $430 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Aug. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Monica Herrera, 31, 764 10th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Oct. 13 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Oct. 13 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $430 civil penalty was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Aug. 24 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Donald J. McManus Jr., 41, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Oct. 12 to one count of possession of a drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor; and one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge Oct. 12 ordered a $105 fine be imposed on each count. He was accused Sept. 18 by the Camanche Police Department.
• Cory J. Turner, 47, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Oct. 13 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Oct. 13 ordered Turner to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 89 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused Aug. 31 by the Clinton Police Department.
Fraudulent practice
• Jacklyn L. Cleven, 25, 2604 N. Fourth St., Apt. 325, pleaded guilty Oct. 5 to one count of fifth-degree fraudulent practice, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp Oct. 5 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. She was accused Sept. 23 by the Clinton Police Department.
Interference with official acts
• Isaac Rowden III, 25, 730 Ninth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Oct. 13 to one count of interference with official acts, bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Oct. 13 ordered Rowden to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 53 days suspended and credit for seven days served. An $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Sept. 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Joshua A. Bousman, 32, of Erie, Illinois, pleaded guilty Oct. 13 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Oct. 13 ordered Bousman to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says $625 of the fine may be suspended if Bousman qualifies. Bousman was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He is to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court no later than the next court appearance. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Aug. 29 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Ashley R. Thomas, 37, 726 Fifth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Oct. 12 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Oct. 12 ordered Thomas to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 173 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $1,875 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete a recommended treatment. She is to begin within 30 days of the order. She is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court no later than the next court appearance. She was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. She was accused Aug. 12 by the Clinton Police Department.
Public intoxication
• Joseph M. Claussen, 51, 726 Eighth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Oct. 12 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor; and one count of provide false identification information, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge Oct. 12 ordered a $150 fine be imposed on each count. He was accused Aug. 21 by the Clinton Police Department.
• James P. O’Sullivan, 73, 220 21st Place, pleaded guilty Oct. 14 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Oct. 14 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. She was accused Oct. 13 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Steve A. Parker, 65, 640 Fifth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Oct. 13 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Oct. 13 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. Shepherd ordered a 30-day sentence in the Clinton County Jail be suspended conditioned upon Parker’s good behavior and completion of all provisions of the order. He was ordered to report to the Community Resource Center. He was also ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with recommended treatment. He was accused Oct. 12 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Dakota A. Knepper, 24, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Oct. 13 to one count of fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Oct. 13 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $430 civil penalty was imposed. She was ordered to pay $400 in pecuniary damages to Wal-Mart. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Aug. 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
