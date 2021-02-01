Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Delinda M. Robbins, 32, 515 1/2 Ninth Ave. South, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Jan. 27 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow filed a motion to dismiss Jan. 27. The motion was made at the request of the alleged victim. Robbins filed proof of seeing a medical provider to address issues that the alleged victim indicated contributed to the incident, the motion says. She was accused Oct. 21 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor, against Mark E. Stoddard, 37, 1161 Seventh Ave. South, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order to dismiss Jan. 26. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a motion to dismiss Jan. 26. The motion was made at the request of the named victim, because there is no victim restitution, no injuries, the no-contact order was lifted at a prior hearing and Stoddard agreed to pay the costs of the action. He was accused Dec. 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Timothy W. Miller, 26, of Miles, pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Miller to serve 15 days in the Clinton County Jail with 14 days suspended and credit for one day served. Miller was ordered to serve a minimum of 48 hours consecutively prior to release. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the court proof of completion. He was accused June 5 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Burglary
• Vicki J. Squires, 49, 513 Fourth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to one count of third-degree burglary, motor vehicle, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order granting deferred judgment. The court deferred judgment for one year. An $855 civil penalty was imposed. She was ordered to complete 75 hours of unpaid community service in lieu of civil penalties and restitution. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused June 15 by the Clinton Police Department.
Criminal mischief
• Daniel F. Murphy, 45, 1001 Pershing Blvd., pleaded guilty Jan. 28 to one count of fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson ordered Murphy to serve 16 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 16 days served. He was accused Nov. 3 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Joseph A. Bousman, 53, 2518 Sabula Ave., pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Bousman to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Dec. 1 by Motor Vehicle Enforcement.
• Jason M. Champagne, 19, 843 10th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order granting deferred judgment. The court deferred judgment for one year. A $430 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the court proof of completion. He was accused Oct. 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
• James T. Cortez, 37, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Jan. 28 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, and one count of interference with official acts, bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Jan. 29 ordered Cortez to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 25 days suspended and credit for five days served on each count. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. A $430 fine was imposed on each count. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. One count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, was dismissed. He was accused Jan. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Denis G. Ehlers, 64, of Delmar, pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered a $430 fine be imposed. He was accused Nov. 18 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Sheridan J. Freeman, 22, 442 10th Ave. South, Apt. 1, pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Freeman to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 170 days suspended. A $430 fine was imposed. Freeman was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the court with proof of completion. He was accused July 22 by the Clinton Police Department. Freeman stipulated to violation of probation in a separate case. Tabor ordered 10 days previously suspended be imposed. Probation revocation was filed Aug. 19 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Robin Strausser. Freeman stipulated in a separate case to violation of probation and agreed to revocation of a deferred judgment. Freeman was sentenced on one count of carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor, and one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. Tabor ordered Freeman to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 170 days suspended on both counts. A $625 fine was suspended on the carrying weapons charge. A $315 fine was imposed on the possession of marijuana charge. Freeman was placed on unsupervised probation for 18 months. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the court with proof of completion. The sentences in all three cases were ordered to be served concurrently. Probation revocation was filed Aug. 19 by Strausser.
• Stephanie M. Hand, 29, 537 Fourth Ave. South, Apt. 3, pleaded guilty Jan. 20 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Fowler on Jan. 21 ordered Hand to serve 180 days on the Clinton County Jail with 179 days suspended and credit for one day served. An $855 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She was ordered to provide the court with proof of completion. She was accused Sept. 16 by the Clinton Police Department. Hand pleaded guilty Jan. 20 in a separate case to one count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor. Fowler on Jan. 21 ordered a $430 fine imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Oct. 6 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Timothy D. Sally, 42, 341 Fifth Ave. North, pleaded guilty Dec. 10 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea on Jan. 28 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. A $750 fine was imposed. Sally was placed on supervised probation for two years unless sooner released by the court. Sally was ordered to obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluations and successfully complete recommended treatment; not possess, consume or have alcohol or illegal substances and be subject to random and unannounced testing; and maintain employment and any other conditions set by the probation officer. Two counts of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third or subsequent offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, were dismissed. He was accused March 3, July 27 and July 29 by the Clinton Police Department.
Interference with official acts
• Kiyon K. Orr, 30, 125 N. Fifth St., was found guilty of one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp ordered a $250 fine be imposed. Orr was found not guilty of one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. He was accused Dec. 6 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Joseph A. Bousman, 53, 2518 Sabula Ave., pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Bousman to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended. He was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. Bousman was ordered to serve two days in the program for each day of incarceration. Bousman was ordered to serve four days on electronic monitoring. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says $625 of the fine may be suspended if Bousman qualifies. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He is to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the court no later than the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Dec. 23 by Motor Vehicle Enforcement.
