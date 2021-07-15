Dismissed
• One count of carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor, and one count of reckless use of a firearm, a simple misdemeanor, against Carley Campbell Jr., 26, of DeWitt, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on July 6 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow July 6 filed a motion to dismiss. The State’s only eyewitness recanted his original statement, the motion states. Further investigation failed to identify any other witnesses to the offenses. He was accused April 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, display or use weapon, first offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Nicholas J. Hebdon, 33, 1030 Grandview Drive, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on July 7 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh on July 7 filed a motion to dismiss. The motion says insufficient evidence exists to proceed following depositions of available witnesses. He was accused May 9, 2020, by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Desmond D. Batts, 43, 619 Second Ave. South, pleaded guilty July 9 to one count of assault while using or displaying a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Batts to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 30 days served. An $855 fine was suspended. He was accused June 7 by the Clinton Police Department.
Criminal mischief
• Kosedrain L. Brown, 36, 500 Seventh Ave. South, pleaded guilty July 7 to one count of fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Brown to serve five days in the Clinton County Jail with four days suspended and credit for one day served. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused May 29 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Conner C. Abbott, 22, of Camanche, pleaded guilty July 8 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp ordered a $150 fine be imposed. He was accused July 6 by the Camanche Police Department.
• Ashley A. Davis, 33, 701 Ninth Ave. South, pleaded guilty July 2 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, diazepam, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd July 2 ordered Davis to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. A $430 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused May 4 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Keaton M. Samson, 32, of Goose Lake, pleaded guilty July 7 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Samson to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 179 days suspended and credit for one day served. An $855 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused May 16 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Dalton R. Sipe, 26, of Clinton, pleaded guilty July 1 to three counts of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd July 6 ordered Sipe to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 179 days suspended and credit for one day served on each count. A $430 fine was imposed on all three counts. He was accused Oct. 1 by the Clinton Police Department.
Harassment
• David L. Hayton Jr., 32, 447 First Ave., pleaded guilty July 1 to one count of first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd July 2 ordered Hayton to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 55 days suspended and credit for five days served. An $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused May 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Alexander P. Juist, 29, of Fulton, Illinois, pleaded guilty July 6 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Juist to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says $625 of the fine may be suspended if Juist qualifies. Juist was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court prior to the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused May 28 by the Iowa State Patrol.
• Jacob D. Partin, 30, 417 Second Ave. North, pleaded guilty July 7 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Partin to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 173 days suspended and credit for one day served. Partin was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. He was ordered to serve 12 days on electronic monitoring. A fine of $1,875 was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court prior to the next scheduled court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused May 21 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Alyvia A. Smith, 22, 846 Sixth Ave. South, pleaded guilty July 7 to two counts of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Smith to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 90 days suspended and credit for 20 days served on each count. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Oct. 22 and Dec. 31 by the Clinton Police Department. Smith stipulated to violation of probation in a separate case. Shepherd ordered Smith be held in contempt and be sentenced to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 90 days suspended and credit for 20 days served. All three sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. Probation revocation was filed Jan. 4 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies.
Violation of probation
• Michelle L. Mooney, 27, stipulated July 6 to violation of probation. The Court found Mooney violated the terms of probation and was in contempt. District Court Judge Henry Latham ordered Mooney to serve 19 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. Mooney was ordered to continue on probation subject to the terms and conditions of probation previously set out, including successful completion of the Wish Ministries program. Mooney was ordered to remain in the Clinton County Jail until a representative from Wish Ministries comes to the jail to transport Mooney to the program. Probation revocation was filed May 3 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
