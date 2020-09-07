Interference with official acts
• Alyvia A. Smith, 21, 435 Fourth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Aug. 27 to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on Aug. 27 ordered a $250 fine. Smith was accused Aug. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating a vehicle without owner’s consent
• Wesley D. Brundage, 31, of Maquoketa, pleaded guilty Aug. 27 to one count of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Aug. 27 ordered Brundage to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 60 days suspended. A $625 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to submit to DNA testing as required by law. He was accused June 17 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Alex J. Wailand, 20, no address given, pleaded guilty July 29 to one count of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor, and one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert on Aug. 27 ordered Wailand to serve 343 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 68 days served. Fines of $625 and $315 were imposed. He was accused June 21 by the Clinton Police Department. Wailand in two separate cases stipulated to violating probation. Bert in the two cases ordered Wailand to serve the sentence originally suspended. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor in May ordered Wailand to serve 365 days in the Clinton County Jail with 343 days suspended and credit for 22 days served on one count of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemenaor; and one count of third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor. The three sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. Probation revocation was filed June 29 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh.
Violation of probation
• Michael J. Proud, 38, stipulated to violating probation. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert on Aug. 27 ordered Proud to enter and successfully complete the Residential Corrections Facility program. Probation revocation was filed July 21 by Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.