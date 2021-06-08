Assault
• Lori A. Long, 45, 212 Fourth Ave. South, No. 312, pleaded guilty June 2 to one count of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $430 civil penalty was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. One count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, was dismissed with costs assessed to Long. She was accused April 19 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Vicki J. Squires, 50, 644 Seventh Ave. South, pleaded guilty June 2 to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Squires to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended and credit for two days served. She was ordered to serve a minimum of 48 hours consecutively prior to release. A $105 fine was suspended. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. One count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, was dismissed. She was accused May 1 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Austin L. Davis, 30, 360 29th Ave. North, pleaded guilty April 30 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on June 2 ordered Davis to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 90 days suspended. A $625 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused June 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Tara L. Hattendorf, 44, 1120 N. 12th St., pleaded guilty June 2 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Hattendorf to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 30 days served. An $855 fine was suspended. She was accused Aug. 31 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Randy J. Bray Jr., 43, 315 Eighth Ave. North, pleaded guilty April 12 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, third offense, a Class D felony. District Court Judge John Telleen on June 3 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. A $1,025 fine was suspended. Bray was placed on supervised probation for two years unless sooner released by the Court. He was ordered to successfully complete the inpatient treatment program at CADS, enroll and participate in the Clinton County drug court program and obtain and maintain employment as conditions of probation. One count of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony, was dismissed with costs assessed to Bray. He was accused March 2 by the Clinton Police Department. Bray stipulated in a separate case to violation of probation. The Court found Bray violated the terms of probation. The conditions of probation imposed in the other case were also imposed in this case. Probation revocation was filed Jan. 11 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh.
• Anthony L. Momon, 35, 216 Third Ave. South, pleaded guilty March 12 to one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, namely cocaine base, a Class C felony. District Court Judge John Telleen on June 3 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed 10 years be suspended. A $1,370 fine was suspended. He was placed on supervised probation for two years unless sooner released by the Court. The sentence was ordered to be transferred to the Illinois Department of Corrections. One count of failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D felony, was dismissed with costs assessed to Momon. He was accused Aug. 1 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Isaac Rowden III, 24, 708 Seventh Ave. South, Apt. C, pleaded guilty June 4 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, crack cocaine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Rowden to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 90 days suspended. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused May 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Timothy D. Sally, 42, 341 Fifth Ave. North, pleaded guilty May 6 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, third offense, a Class D felony. District Court Judge John Telleen on June 3 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. A $1,025 fine was suspended. Sally was ordered to obtain a mental health evaluation and successfully complete recommended treatment at Bridgeview as a condition of probation. One count of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony, was dismissed with costs assessed to the State. He was accused March 2 by the Clinton Police Department. One count of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony, was dismissed in a separate case with costs assessed to the State. Sally was accused Feb. 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
Failure to comply with sex offender registry requirements
• Eugene C. Newton, 38, 810 N. Second St., pleaded guilty March 12 to one count of failure to comply with sex offender registry requirements, second offense, a Class D felony. District Court Judge John Telleen on June 3 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. A $1,025 fine was suspended. He was placed on supervised probation for two years unless sooner released by the Court. He was ordered to obtain mental health and substance abuse evaluations and successfully complete recommended treatment, be screened for admittance into the ASAC New Directions Residential Program and be screened for the Pathways Living Center Residential Program. He was accused Feb. 9 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Interference with official acts
• Aaron L. Walters, 34, 721 Albany Court, pleaded guilty June 4 to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered a $250 fine be imposed. He was accused June 4 by the Clinton Police Department.
Public intoxication
• Decore A. Johnston, 34, of Davenport, pleaded guilty June 2 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused June 2 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Dwayne J. Pickens, 60, of Fitchburg, Wisconsin, was found guilty of one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor; and one count of disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson on June 3 ordered a $105 fine be imposed on both counts. Pickens was accused May 9 by the Clinton Police Department.
Sentence reconsideration
• Antonio D. Welch, 33, of Lost Nation, appeared June 4 for a hearing on his motion to reconsider the sentence. The Court determined the motion should be granted. District Court Judge Mark Cleve ordered the sentence of incarceration previously imposed be suspended. Welch was placed on supervised probation for two years unless sooner released by the Court. Welch was ordered to obtain mental health and substance abuse evaluations and successfully complete recommended treatment, complete the Residential Corrections Facility program as soon as bed space becomes available and maintain employment. Welch was accused Nov. 27 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Theft
• Michael E. Davis Sr., 58, 2317 N. Seventh St., pleaded guilty May 12 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on June 2 ordered Davis to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. A $250 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for six months. He was accused Dec. 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
