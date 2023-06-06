Driving while barred
• LaQuint McDonald, 45, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to driving while barred and was ordered to serve 120 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 120 days suspended, and was placed on one year of unsupervised probation. He was fined $855. He was accused Feb. 1 by Clinton police.
• Matthew J. Brooks, 32, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to driving while barred and was ordered to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 30 days suspended, and fined $855. He was ordered to serve one year of unsupervised probation. He was accused Feb. 6 by Camanche police.
Operating while intoxicated
• Rachel E.A. Wagner, 40, 0f DeWitt, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, first offense, and was sentenced to 30 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 25 days suspended and credit for one day served. She was fined $1,250. She was placed on one year of unsupervised probation. She was accused March 10 by DeWitt police.
Theft
• Nicole A. Spensley, 40, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to third-degree theft and was sentenced to 100 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 70 days suspended and credit given for one day served. She was fined $855 and placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused by Clinton police in connection with a Feb. 9, 2022, theft.
