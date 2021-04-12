Drugs
• Christopher D. Baker, 40, of Cedar Rapids, pleaded guilty March 24 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge John Telleen on March 26 ordered Baker to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 180 days suspended on each count. A $625 fine was imposed on each count. Baker was placed on probation for 12 months. Baker was ordered to file proof of substance abuse evaluation within 60 days, follow through with recommended treatment from the evaluation and any other conditions set by the probation officer. In a separate case, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, was dismissed with costs assessed to Baker. He was accused in both cases December 12, 2019, by the Clinton Police Department.
• Lyndsi E. Lufkin, 22, stipulated March 22 to revocation of deferred judgment. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on March 24 revoked the previously granted deferred judgment. Lufkin was ordered to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended and credit for two days served on one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. A $315 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the court proof of completion.
• Heather A. Shecterle, 43, of Charlotte, pleaded guilty March 29 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered a $105 fine be imposed. Shecterle requested unpaid community service instead of payment. Shepherd ordered 22 hours of community service be completed before a review hearing scheduled in September. She was accused Jan. 21 by the Camanche Police Department.
• Evan D. Weets, 25, of Camanche, pleaded guilty March 24 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on March 25 ordered Weets to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 180 days suspended on each count. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. An $855 fine was imposed on one count. A $430 fine was imposed on the second count. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the court proof of completion. He was accused Jan. 1 by the Camanche Police Department.
False report
• Joshua M. Waldorf, 40, 1001 Pershing Blvd., pleaded guilty March 17 to one count of false report to public entity, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp ordered Waldorf to serve two days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. He was accused Jan. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Jasmine M. Brown, 33, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty March 30 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp ordered a $150 fine be imposed. She was accused March 15 by the DeWitt Police Department.
• Electra R. Daehler, 27, of Clinton, pleaded guilty March 25 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered a $250 fine be suspended. Daehler was ordered to attend counseling at Bridgeview and follow through with recommended treatment. She was accused Nov. 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Mary K. Holzerland, 36, 767 1/2 11th Ave. South, pleaded guilty March 30 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson ordered a $150 fine be imposed. She was ordered to pay $125 in restitution. She was accused Dec. 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
