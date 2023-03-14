Assault
• Jason M. Champagne, 21, no address given, pleaded guilty to domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, and was ordered to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 71 days suspended and credit given for 19 days served. He was fined $430. Charges of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and first-degree harassment were dismissed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Dec. 12 by Clinton police.
Forgery
• Courtney A. Clark, 30, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to one count of forgery and sentenced to up to five years in prison. She was fined $1,025. The fine was suspended. She also pleaded guilty to third-degree theft and sentenced to 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with all but 15 days suspended. She was fined $855. The fine was suspended. In another three cases, she pleaded guilty to third-degree theft and was sentenced to up to 30 days in jail, with all but 15 days suspended, and fined $855. The fines were suspended. In a fifth case, she pleaded guilty to fourth-degree theft and was sentenced to 30 days in the Clinton County Jail, with all but 15 days suspended, and fined $30. In a sixth case, she pleaded guilty to fifth-degree theft and was ordered to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 15 days suspended, and fined $150. The sentences in the second through fifth cases will be served consecutively to each other but concurrent with the prison sentence. She was given credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. The prison sentence was then suspended and she was placed on three years of supervised probation. She is to reside at the Residential Corrections Facility in Davenport and complete programming. She must continue with any substance abuse after-care treatment that is recommended, must obtain a mental health evaluation and follow through with any recommended treatment, and obtain and maintain employment. She must pay $1,268 restitution to Blaine's Farm and Fleet in Clinton and $224 to Kwik Star.
Operating while intoxicated
• Vincent J. Cornilsen, 60, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, second offense, and was ordered to serve 260 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 246 days suspended. He was fined $1,875. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused after a Nov. 7 traffic stop at U.S. 30 and 14th Avenue South in Clinton.
Weapons violation
• Kasey Jones, 17, of Bernard, pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief. He was granted a deferred judgment and placed on four years of supervised probation. A civil penalty of $1,025 was imposed on each count. He must obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluations and follow through with any recommended treatment. He is to obtain and maintain employment and shall remain on electronic monitoring as deemed necessary by his probation officer. He is to pay restitution of $2,212. One count of use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime and two counts of reckless use of a firearm with property damage were dismissed. He was accused by Clinton police in connection with incidents on Oct. 18 that damaged a house and a vehicle.
