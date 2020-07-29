Dismissed
• One count of domestic abus-assault with intent to inflict serious injury, first offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Timothy J. Dauen, 38, 2715 S. 18th St., Apt. 106, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order to dismiss July 15. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a motion to dismiss July 15. The motion states the alleged victim made a written request to dismiss. The motion adds Dauen agreed to pay the costs of the action. He was accused Nov. 29 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, against Donald L. DeWitt, 44, of Sparta, Wisconsin, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson filed an order of dismissal July 20. The order says the State moved to dismiss the case due to the age of the case and difficulty of prosecuting it. The order says the no-contact order was entered in Colorado. He was accused Feb. 27, 2018, by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• One count of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor, against Lavoyd L. Jones, 34, 427 10th Ave. South, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order to dismiss July 17. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a motion to dismiss July 17. The motion said the motion to dismiss was filed at the request of the named victim. He was accused Dec. 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of eluding, a serious misdemenaor, against Travis T. Moore, 40, 333 1/2 Seventh Ave. North, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on June 29 filed an order of dismissal. The order says upon review of the complaint and accompanying affidavits, the court found probable cause had not been established to believe Moore committed the offense. He was accused June 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Richard J. Streets, 60, 410 10th Ave. South, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order to dismiss July 20. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a motion to dismiss July 20. The motion says Streets pleaded guilty in a related criminal action. He was accused May 15 by the Clinton Police Department.
Not filed
• One count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony, against Damarion T. Williams, 19, 1128 Pershing Blvd., was not filed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on July 6 filed an order of dismissal. The order of dismissal says upon review of the complaint and accompanying affidavits, the court found probable cause had not been established to believe Williams committed the offense. He was accused July 2 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Luis H. Alvarez, 38, 446 Fourth Ave. South, pleaded guilty July 13 to one count of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on July 14 ordered Alvarez to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 27 days suspended and credit for three days served. A $315 fine was imposed. Alvarez was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused May 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
Contempt
• Emily R. Dalton, 23, of Camanche, pleaded guilty July 21 to one count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on July 21 ordered a $150 fine be imposed. She was accused April 30 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• James T. Baker Sr., 55, 209 N. Fifth St., pleaded guilty July 22 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on July 22 ordered Baker to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $315 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused May 6 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Dylan C. Snyder, 18, 728 Park Place, pleaded guilty July 7 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge on July 7 ordered a $200 fine be imposed. He was accused May 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
Harassment
• Zachary L. Switzer, 23, of Moline, Illinois, pleaded guilty July 21 to one count of third-degree harassment, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on July 21 ordered a $200 fine be imposed. He was accused June 28 by the Camanche Police Department.
Operating while intoxicated
• Ashley N. Bouchard, 30, of Camanche, pleaded guilty July 1 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order granting deferred judgment July 2. The court deferred judgment for one year. A $825 civil penalty was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow any recommended treatment. She is to provide the court proof of completion. Bouchard was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. She was accused May 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
Sex offender verification violation
• Terry A. Cram, 48, 764 14th Ave. South, pleaded guilty July 22 to one count of sex offender verification violation, first offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on July 22 ordered Cram to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail. A $625 fine was imposed. Two counts of sex offender verification violation, first offense, were dismissed. He was accused April 21 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Theft
• Jamie S. Steele, 48, of Camanche, pleaded guilty July 21 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on July 21 imposed a $100 fine. Steele was accused Feb. 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
