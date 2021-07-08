Dismissed
• One count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Jacob A. Shearon, 26, 647 Sixth Ave. South, was dismissed. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea June 24 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies on June 24 filed a motion to dismiss. Shearon obtained a valid license and agreed to pay the costs of the action, Kies states in the motion. Shearon was accused March 13 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Veronica M. White, 29, 1122 N. 11th St., pleaded guilty July 1 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on July 2 ordered White to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for six days served. An $855 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Feb. 25 by the Clinton Police Department. White stipulated July 1 to violation of probation in a separate case. The Court found White violated the terms of probation and was in contempt. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea on July 1 ordered White to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. McElyea ordered White be released to the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services and be subject to the terms and conditions of probation they have already set out and may additionally prescribe at the conclusion of the 30-day sentence. Probation revocation was filed April 21 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh.
Harassment
• Joseph J. Hicks, 36, of Morrison, Illinois, was found guilty July 2 of one count of third-degree harassment, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson ordered a $200 fine be imposed. Hicks was accused Oct. 12 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Sebastian M. Wade, 26, 339 First Ave., pleaded guilty July 2 to one count of harassment of public official or employee, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused June 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
Public intoxication
• Mark J. Ladouceur, 41, of Camanche, pleaded guilty July 6 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused July 5 by the Camanche Police Department.
