Operating while under the influence
• Brett V. Fisher, 26, of Camanche, pleaded guilty to Aug. 26 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Aug. 26 ordered Fisher to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 173 days suspended. Fisher was approved for the electronic monitoring program, subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. Fisher was ordered to serve two days in the electronic monitoring program for each day of incarceration. An $1,875 fine was imposed. Fisher was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete any recommended treatment. Fisher is to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the court prior to the next scheduled court appearance. Fisher was ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. Fisher was ordered to submit to DNA testing as required by Iowa law. He was accused June 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Rachel B. McKinney, 35, 1216 Fourth St., pleaded guilty Aug. 25 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Aug. 26 ordered McKinney to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended. McKinney was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. She is to serve two days in the electronic monitoring program for each day of incarceration. A $1,250 fine was imposed. McKinney was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. She is to begin within 30 days of the order. She must file proof of compliance and completion with the court no later than the next court appearance. She was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. She was accused June 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Laura A. Newsom, 22, of Fulton, Illinois, pleaded guilty Aug. 3 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Tom Reidel on Aug. 4 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The court deferred judgment for one year. An $825 civil penalty was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days of the order and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the court proof of completion. She was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. She was accused July 6 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Marty D. Powell, 58, 1418 S. 19th St., pleaded guilty Aug. 7 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Aug. 25 ordered Powell to serve 180 days in the Clinton County County Jail with 173 days suspended. Powell was approved for the electronic monitoring program, subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. He was ordered to serve two days in the electronic monitoring program for each day of incarceration. An $1,875 fine was imposed. Powell was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He is to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to provide proof of compliance and completion with the court prior to the next scheduled court appearance. Powell was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was ordered to submit to DNA testing as required by law. He was accused July 5 by the Camanche Police Department.
• Tanner M. Rininger, 31, 342 Sixth Ave. North, pleaded guilty Aug. 12 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Aug. 26 ordered Rininger to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $1,250 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He is to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the court no later than the next court appearance. Rininger was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused June 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Joseph A. Robbins Sr., 57, 646 Fourth Ave. South, pleaded Aug. 25 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of eluding, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Aug. 26 ordered Robbins to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 83 days served on both counts. An $1,875 fine was imposed on the operating while under the influence charge. A $315 fine was imposed on the eluding charge. Robbins was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is provide the court proof of completion. One count of driving while license denied or revoked, a serious misdemeanor, was dismissed. He was accused July 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Joseph A. Robbins Sr., 57, 241 19th Place, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Aug. 26 ordered Robbins to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 83 days suspended. An $1,875 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. Robbins is to begin within 30 days of the order. He must provide the court proof of completion. Robbins was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. One count of leaving the scene of accident, serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor, was dismissed. He was accused May 1 by the Clinton Police Department.
• James E. Taliaferro, 48, 625 Second Ave. South, pleaded guilty Aug. 25 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Aug. 26 ordered Taliaferro to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 173 days suspended. Taliaferro was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. He was ordered to serve two days in the electronic monitoring program for each day of incarceration. An $1,875 fine was imposed. Taliaferro was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the court prior to the next scheduled court appearance. Taliaferro was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused June 8 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
