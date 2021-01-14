Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor, against Roy E. Lowery, 51, of Grand Mound, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge filed an order of dismissal Jan. 12. He was accused April 30 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Tyler J. Riordan, 22, of Maquoketa, pleaded guilty Jan. 13 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order granting deferred judgment. The court deferred judgment for one year. A $430 civil penalty was imposed. Riordan was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the court proof of completion. He was accused Nov. 18 by the Iowa State Patrol.
Operating while under the influence
• Andrew P. Arduser, 37, of Bryant, pleaded guilty Jan. 13 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Arduser to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 173 days suspended. Arduser was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. Arduser is to serve two days in the electronic monitoring program for each day of incarceration. He was ordered to serve 14 days on electronic monitoring. An $1,875 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He is to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the court prior to the next scheduled court appearance and was ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Oct. 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Christopher J. Laures, 20, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty Jan. 13 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order granting deferred judgment. The court deferred judgment for one year. A $625 civil penalty was imposed. Laures was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the court proof of completion. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Nov. 16 by the DeWitt Police Department.
• Justin M. Mitchell, 34, 323 Fourth Ave. North, pleaded guilty Jan. 6 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Mitchell to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 88 days suspended. Mitchell was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. He was ordered to serve two days in the electronic monitoring program for each day of incarceration. He was ordered to serve four days on electronic monitoring. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says $625 of the fine may be suspended if Mitchell qualifies. Mitchell was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment and is to begin within 30 days of the order. He must file proof of compliance and completion with the court no later than the next court appearance. Mitchell was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Oct. 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Joshua A. Ryan, 36, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Nov. 19 to one count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony, and one count of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Joel Barrows on Jan. 7 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years on each count be suspended. Fines of $750 on each count were ordered to be suspended. Ryan was placed on probation pending good behavior for a period of three years to the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services unless sooner released by the court. Ryan was ordered to reside at and in accordance with the rules of the Residential Corrections Facility. He was also ordered to obtain mental health and substance abuse evaluations and complete recommended treatment, not possess, consume or have alcohol or illegal substances and be subject to random and unannounced testing and maintain employment. He was accused January 17, 2020, by the Clinton Police Department.
Trespass
• Electra R. Daehler, 27, no address given, pleaded guilty Jan. 12 to one count of trespass, first offense. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered Daehler to serve 15 days in the Clinton County Jail with 15 days suspended. Daehler also pleaded guilty to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. She was ordered to serve 15 days in the Clinton County Jail with 15 days suspended. One count of assault, a simple misdemeanor, was dismissed. She was accused Oct. 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of probation
• Aaron T. Davis, 20, stipulated Jan. 7 to violation of probation. The court found Davis violated the terms of probation and was in contempt. District Court Judge Joel Barrows ordered Davis enter and successfully complete the Residential Corrections Facility program as an additional condition of probation. Probation revocation was filed Dec. 21 by Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf.
• Rachel B. Thornburg, 22, stipulated Jan. 7 to violation of probation. The court found Thornburg violated the terms of probation and that her probation should be revoked. Thornburg was ordered to serve the term originally imposed in March. Probation revocation was filed April 6 by Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.