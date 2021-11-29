Dismissed
• One count of driving while license denied or revoked, a serious misdemeanor, against Austin W. Cary, 23, of Eldridge, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 17 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow on Nov. 16 filed a motion to dismiss. Due to a Department of Transportation error, Cary was not notified of his license revocation until after the date of the alleged offense, the motion says. He was accused Sept. 28 by the DeWitt Police Department.
• One count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Ryan P. Cushing, 42, 447 First Ave., Apt. 2, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 17 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow on Nov. 16 filed a motion to dismiss. Cushing acquired a driver's license, has not had any driving infractions other than status offenses since 2010 and Cushing agreed to pay court costs, the motion says. He was accused April 4 by the Clinton Police Department.
• A petition to revoke probation against Electra R. Daehler, 28, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 16 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow on Nov. 16 filed a motion to dismiss the petition to revoke. The motion was made pursuant to a plea agreement in which Daehler entered a plea and was sentenced in the case that was the basis for the petition to revoke, the motion says. A petition to revoke probation was filed May 27 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies.
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Christopher P. Halford, 34, 404 N. Third St., was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Oct. 27 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies on Oct. 27 filed a motion to dismiss. The motion was made at the request of the named victim, because the named victim recanted and because there is no unpaid victim restitution, the motion says. He was accused November 27, 2020, by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, and one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor, against Cassandra L. Johnson, 43, 2110 1/2 Pershing Blvd., were dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 17 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow on Nov. 16 filed a motion to dismiss. The motion was made at the request of the alleged victims, because the State agreed to dismiss the case upon proof that Johnson engaged in individual counseling, Johnson provided proof of counseling and Johnson agreed to pay the costs, the motion says. She was accused Sept. 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of driving while license denied or revoked, a serious misdemeanor, against Kirk J. Vanderwerff, 51, of Davenport, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 16 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies on Nov. 16 filed a motion to dismiss. Vanderwerff obtained a valid license and agreed to pay the costs of the action, the motion says. He was accused Aug. 18 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
Assault
• Dallas J. Koch, 35, 441 Second Ave. South, Apt. 3, pleaded guilty Nov. 16 to assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 16 ordered Koch to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 60 days suspended and credit for 30 days served. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. An $855 fine was suspended on each count. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He was ordered to provide proof of completion. He was accused Sept. 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
False report
• Jessica E. Kemper, 34, 2715 S. 18th St., Apt. 226, pleaded guilty Nov. 17 to one count of false report of indictable offense to public entity, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 17 ordered Kemper to serve 120 days in the Clinton County Jail with 120 days suspended. A $500 fine was suspended. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Sept. 27 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
Theft
• Joshua J. Graham, 38, of Eldridge, pleaded guilty Nov. 16 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on Nov. 16 ordered a $150 fine be imposed. Graham was ordered to pay $129 in restitution to Blain's Farm and Fleet, 1600 Lincoln Way. He was accused July 16 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Lisa M. Soto, 54, of Manchester, pleaded guilty Nov. 17 to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 17 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed two years be suspended. An $855 fine was imposed. She was ordered to pay $380 in restitution to Theisen's Home Farm and Auto. She was placed on supervised probation for two years. She was accused July 16 by the DeWitt Police Department.
