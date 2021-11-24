Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, and one count of assault, both simple misdemeanors, against Khalid A. McCollum, 21, 422 Glenwood, Apt. 12, were dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Nov. 4 filed an order to dismiss. Magistrate Court Attorney Robin Strausser on Nov. 1 filed a motion to dismiss. The alleged victim requested the charges be dismissed, the motion says. He was accused Sept. 30 by the Clinton Police Department.
Contempt
• Kyra J. Archer, 25, 2727 S. 19th St., pleaded guilty Nov. 9 to one count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge on Nov. 9 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. She was accused Oct. 12 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while revoked
• Jerami C. Davidson, 34, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Nov. 9 to one count of driving while revoked, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 9 ordered a $1,000 fine be imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Oct. 1 by the Camanche Police Department. A petition to revoke probation in a separate case was dismissed. Shepherd on Nov. 10 ordered probation revocation be dismissed with costs assessed to the State. The order noted a plea agreement in the other case. Probation revocation was filed Oct. 11 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Robin Strausser.
Drugs
• Ian D. Bates, 21, 1009 S. Sixth St., pleaded guilty Nov. 9 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 9 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $430 civil penalty was imposed. Bates was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused Oct. 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Elsie M. Velasquez, 21, 731 S. Ninth St., pleaded guilty Nov. 9 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 10 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $430 civil penalty was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the Court proof of completion. She was accused Oct. 11 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Kristi J. Stockman, 49, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty Nov. 8 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 9 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $625 civil penalty was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the Court proof of completion. She was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. She was accused Oct. 10 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Brandon M. Vilmont, 31, 643 Fifth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Nov. 10 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 10 ordered Vilmont to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 173 days suspended and credit for one day served. An $1,875 fine was imposed. Vilmont was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He is to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court prior to the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused July 23 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Sue A. Zuidema, 53, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Nov. 10 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 12 ordered Zuidema to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 173 days suspended and credit for one day served. Zuidema was approved for work release subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. An $1,875 fine was imposed. Zuidema was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. She is to begin within 30 days of the order. She is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court prior to the next court appearance. She was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. She was accused Oct. 2 by the Camanche Police Department.
Public Intoxication
• Keyante M. Johnson, 37, 326 Second Ave. South, was found guilty Nov. 9 following a trial to the Court of one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge Nov. 9 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. Johnson was accused Oct. 13 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Heather R. Fall, 44, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Nov. 10 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 10 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. She was accused Nov. 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
