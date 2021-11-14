Assault
• Logan A. Manikowski, 33, of Low Moor, pleaded guilty Oct. 28 to one count of assault with intent to inflict serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Oct. 28 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed two years be suspended. An $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on supervised probation for one year. Manikowski was ordered to pay over $6,000 in restitution. He was accused March 4 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
Child endangerment
• Trymaine D. Bostic, 35, was found guilty by jury in September 2016 of one count of child endangerment, bodily injury, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert on Oct. 28 ordered Bostic be committed to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a term not to exceed 15 years. Bostic was ordered to serve a minimum of three years before being eligible for parole. Bostic was also found guilty of one count of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was ordered to be committed to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed two years. Bostic was also found guilty of one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. He was ordered to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail. He was given credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail on all three sentences. The sentences on the two child endangerment charges were ordered to be served concurrently. A $625 fine was suspended on the misdemeanor child endangerment charge. No fine was levied on the felony charge because Bostic was sentenced as a habitual offender. One count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor; and one count of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor; were both dismissed by jury acquittal. Two counts of assault, a simple misdemeanor, were dismissed with costs assessed to the State. He was accused July 7, 2015, by the Camanche Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Scott A. Gregory, 54, 240 19th Place, pleaded guilty Aug. 25 to three counts of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Oct. 27 ordered Gregory to serve 20 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for two days served on each count. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. An $855 fine was suspended on each count. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused May 13 by the Camanche Police Department and May 13 and June 16 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Derrell M. Davis, 25, 543 Fifth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Oct. 28 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone hydrochloride, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Oct. 28 ordered Davis to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 60 days suspended and credit for one day served. An $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. One count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third or subsequent offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, was dismissed with costs assessed to Davis. He was accused Sept. 4 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Ryan B. Horton, 40, of Clinton, pleaded guilty June 8 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, third offense, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert Oct. 28 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. Horton was placed on supervised probation for two years unless sooner released by the Court. He was ordered to obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluations and complete recommended treatment, abstain from using illegal substances, submit to random urinalysis, maintain employment and obtain his GED. A $1,025 fine was imposed. He was accused May 11 by the Clinton Police Department. He pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of reckless use of fire or explosives, a serious misdemeanor. He was ordered to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 45 days suspended and credit for 45 days served. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused March 30 by the Clinton Police Department.
Sexual exploitation
• Stephen P. Watters, 45, 619 Fifth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Sept. 9 to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class C felony. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert on Oct. 27 ordered Watters be committed to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed 10 years. Bert ordered a special sentence be imposed, committing Watters to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a special lifetime parole. Watters was ordered to register as a sex offender. A $250 civil penalty was imposed. A $1,370 fine was suspended. One count of sexual exploitation of a minor, cause to engage in act, a Class C felony; and two counts of invasion of privacy, an aggravated misdemeanor; were dismissed with costs assessed to Watters. He was accused June 9 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Addy L. Beecher, 31, of Davenport, pleaded guilty Oct. 22 to one count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert on Oct. 28 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. Beecher was placed on supervised probation for five years unless sooner released by the Court. Beecher was ordered to enter and successfully complete the Scott County/Clinton County Drug Court program, obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluations and complete recommended treatment, abstain from using illegal substances and be subject to random urinalysis. A $1,025 fine was suspended. She was accused Jan. 9 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of probation
• Zachary J. Walker, 19, 503 Fourth Ave. South, stipulated Oct. 28 to violating probation. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert on Oct. 28 ordered Walker to serve a contempt sentence of 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. Walker was ordered to receive substance abuse and mental health evaluations while serving his sentence and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to complete an inpatient drug treatment program when available. Walker was ordered to continue on supervised probation after completing the contempt sentence. Probation revocation was filed Oct. 15 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
