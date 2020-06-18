Deferred judgment revocation
• Daniel S. Gillogly, 33, 730 Melrose Court, stipulated June 9 that he violated the terms of a deferred judgment. The Court revoked Gillogly’s deferred judgment, a June 9 order filed by Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp states. Srp ordered Gillogly to serve three days in the Clinton County Jail on one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor.
Driving while barred
• Darla J. Holcombe, 42, 926 14th Ave. South, pleaded guilty June 8 to two counts of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on June 9 ordered Holcombe to serve 15 days in the Clinton County Jail on each count. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. A $625 fine was suspended on each count. Holcombe was placed on unsupervised probation for one year on each count. She was accused Feb. 10 and March 11 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Alivia L. Leab, 24, 926 14th Ave. South, pleaded guilty May 20 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on June 10 ordered Leab to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail. A $625 fine was suspended. She was accused Jan. 7 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Robriez D. Cherry, 23, of Davenport, pleaded guilty June 10 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on June 10 ordered Cherry to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail. A $625 fine was suspended. He was accused April 10 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Drugs
• Luke R. Anderson, 19, of Calamus, pleaded guilty June 10 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on June 10 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The order says the Court deferred judgment in the case for one year. A $315 civil penalty was imposed. Anderson was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused March 30 by the DeWitt Police Department.
• Bryan L. Clary Jr., 35, 1419 Seventh St. Northwest, pleaded guilty June 8 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on June 8 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The order says the Court deferred judgment in the case for a term of one year. A $515 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused April 22 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Jade L. Green, 25, 1507 Pershing Blvd., pleaded guilty June 9 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp ordered a $100 fine be imposed. Green was accused May 25 by the Camanche Police Department.
• Shelly R. Haley, 53, 819 11th Ave. South, pleaded guilty June 8 to two counts of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on June 9 ordered Haley on each count to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 170 days suspended. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. A $625 fine for each count was suspended. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. One count of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, was dismissed. She was accused March 6 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Brion R. Hosch, 51, of Maquoketa, pleaded guilty April 15 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on June 8 ordered Hosch to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 70 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $315 fine was suspended. Hosch was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Jan. 21 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Catherine R. Teske, 37, 1850 Glendale Road, Apt. 54, pleaded guilty June 9 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on June 9 ordered a $315 fine be imposed. Teske was accused March 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
Interference with official acts
• Sean P. Seymour, 38, of Camanche, pleaded guilty June 10 to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on June 10 ordered a $250 fine be imposed. He was accused March 13 by the Camanche Police Department.
No-contact order
• Thomas L. Brown IV, 35, 530 Sixth Ave. South, Apt. 1, stipulated June 12 to violation of a no-contact order. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on June 12 ordered Brown to serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail. He was accused June 3 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Jeffrey A. Hurst, 61, 1037 N. 13th St., pleaded guilty June 11 to two counts of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson on June 11 ordered Hurst to serve 11 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 11 days served. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. He was accused May 21 and June 1 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Catherine R. Teske, 37, 1850 Glendale Road, Apt. 54, pleaded guilty June 9 to contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on June 9 ordered a $100 fine be imposed. She was accused March 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Sean P. Seymour, 38, of Camanche, pleaded guilty June 9 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on June 10 ordered Seymour to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 177 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says $625 of the fine may be suspended pursuant to Iowa code if Seymour qualifies. Seymour was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete any recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order and to provide proof of compliance and completion with the court no later than the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa course for drinking drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused March 13 by the Camanche Police Department.
Theft
• Amanda M. Cuatlacuatl, 39, 412 10th Ave. South, pleaded guilty June 8 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson on June 8 ordered a $100 fine be imposed. She was accused March 2 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Daniel S. Gillogly, 33, 730 Melrose Court, pleaded guilty June 9 to two counts of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on June 9 ordered Gillogly to serve three days in the Clinton County Jail on each count. He was ordered to pay $200 in victim restitution to Theisen’s. He was ordered to pay $51.99 in victim restitution to Ace Hardware. He was accused Feb. 22 by the DeWitt Police Department and Feb. 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Jade L. Green, 25, 1507 Pershing Blvd., pleaded guilty June 9 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp ordered a $100 fine be imposed. She was accused May 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Brion R. Hosch, 51, of Maquoketa, pleaded guilty March 4 to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on June 8 ordered Hosch to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 70 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $315 fine was suspended. Hosch was placed on unsupervised probation for a term of one year. He was accused Jan. 10 by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
• Kimberly A. Kracht, 22, 2009 Roosevelt St., pleaded guilty June 11 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson on June 11 ordered a $100 fine be imposed. Kracht was accused Feb. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Megan M. Murphy, 44, 323 Seventh Ave. North, pleaded guilty June 9 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on June 9 ordered a $100 fine be imposed. Murphy was ordered to pay $23.48 in victim restitution to Kwik Star. Murphy was accused July 9, 2017, by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
