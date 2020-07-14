Dismissed
• One count of violation of probation against Demetrius M. Jackson, 28, 410 N. Third St., was dismissed. District Court Judge Joel Barrows filed an order to dismiss July 9. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies also filed a motion to dismiss July 9. The motion notes Jackson pleaded guilty in a related criminal action.
Assault
• Demetrius M. Jackson, 28, 410 N. Third St., pleaded guilty Jan. 29 to one count of domestic abuse-assault impeding air/blood flow, causing bodily injury, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Joel Barrows on July 9 ordered Jackson to be committed to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for up to five years with credit for time spent in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. Jackson also pleaded guilty to one count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. Barrows ordered Jackson to serve 180 days with credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. A sentencing no-contact order was entered. Fines of $750 and $315 were both suspended. He was accused Oct. 9 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating vehicle without owner’s consent
• Taylor J. Dykstra, 19, 933 14th Ave. South, pleaded guilty July 8 to one count of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Joel Barrows on July 9 ordered Dykstra to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 20 days suspended and credit for 10 days served. A $625 fine was suspended. Dykstra was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Sept. 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Taylor J. Dykstra, 19, of Morrison, Illinois, pleaded guilty July 8 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. District Court Judge Joel Barrows on July 9 ordered Dykstra to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 20 days suspended and credit for 10 days served. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused July 19 by the Clinton Police Department.
