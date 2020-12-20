Dismissed
• One count of assault, a simple misdemeanor, against Tiffany R. Duhme, 29, 603 11th Ave. South, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge on Dec. 15 filed an order dismissing the case for lack of a complaining witness. She was accused Nov. 19 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, a simple misdemeanor, against Nakita M. Wainright, 32, 1804 N. Second St., was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson filed an order of dismissal Dec. 17. The order says Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh moved to dismiss the case since Wainright was the protected party and the charges against the other party were dismissed. She was accused Nov. 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Brandon L. Coon, 26, 607 Third Ave. South, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to one count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Dec. 16 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The court deferred judgment for one year. A $105 civil penalty was imposed. Coon was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. One count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, was dismissed. He was accused Sept. 7 by the Clinton Police Department.
Burglary
• Perry S. Davis, 27, 2015 1/2 Roosevelt St., pleaded guilty Nov. 5 to one count of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Mark Lawson on Dec. 17 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period of five years be suspended. A $750 fine was imposed. Davis was placed on probation for three years to the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services unless sooner released by the court. He was ordered to complete the Salvation Army program as a condition of probation. One count of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, was dismissed. He was accused July 21 by the Clinton Police Department.
Contempt
• Kelly S. Murphy, 46, 717 S. Second St., Apt. 207, pleaded guilty Dec. 15 to contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge on Dec. 15 ordered a $500 fine be imposed. She was accused Nov. 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while license denied or revoked
• Skylar D. Redmon, 22, of Low Moor, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to one count of driving while license denied or revoked, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Dec. 16 ordered a $1,000 fine was imposed. He was accused Aug. 26 by the Camanche Police Department.
Drugs
• Devin L. Wallace, 32, 2525 N. 11th St., pleaded guilty Dec. 18 to one count of possession of marijuana, second offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Dec. 18 ordered Wallace to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 180 days suspended. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Aug. 10 by the Camanche Police Department.
Interference with official acts
• DeSean R. Weathersby, 31, of Chicago, Illinois, pleaded guilty Dec. 15 to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge on Dec. 15 ordered a $250 fine be imposed. One count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor, was dismissed. He was accused Dec. 2 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• James K. Goodsman, 44, 728 12th Ave. North, pleaded guilty Nov. 24 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Dec. 14 ordered Goodsman to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended. Goodsman was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. Goodsman is to serve two days in the electronic monitoring program for each day of incarceration. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says $625 of the fine may be suspended pursuant to Iowa Code if Goodsman qualifies. Goodsman was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He is to begin within 30 days of the order. He was ordered to file proof of compliance and completion with the court no later than the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused March 4 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Ralph P. Green, 47, 1913 15th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Dec. 15 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Dec. 16 ordered Green to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 173 days suspended. Green was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. Green was ordered to serve two days in the electronic monitoring program for each day of incarceration. A $1,875 fine was imposed. Green was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. Green was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. Green was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. Green is to file proof of compliance and completion with the court prior to the next scheduled court appearance. Green was ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Oct. 25 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Antonio C. Ortiz, 46, 532 11th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Dec. 16 ordered Ortiz to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 25 days suspended. A $1,250 fine was imposed. Ortiz was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the court no later than the next court appearance. Ortiz was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Aug. 29 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Nathen M. Sandoval, 25, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Dec. 16 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The court deferred judgment for one year. A $825 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. Sandoval was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the court proof of completion. He was accused Oct. 29 by the Camanche Police Department.
• Kevin J. Smith, 54, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Dec. 17 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The court deferred judgment for one year. A $825 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the court proof of completion. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Nov. 30 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
