Dismissed
• One count of operating while under the influence, third offense, a Class D felony, against Garry L. Elsner, 71, of Maquoketa, was dismissed. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert June 21 filed an order to dismiss. Elsner is deceased. He was accused April 11 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Alan G. McClain, 21, 2715 S. Eighth St., Apt. 112, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Oct. 14 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies on Oct. 14 filed a motion to dismiss. The motion was made at the request of the named victim, because there was no unpaid victim restitution and because McClain agreed to pay the cost of the action, the motion says. He was accused Oct. 1 by the Clinton Police Department.
Public intoxication
• Payton R. Chapman, 21, of Miles, pleaded guilty Oct. 21 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on Oct. 21 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused Sept. 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Ariann P. Letcher, 44, 2715 S. 18th St., No. 209, pleaded guilty Oct. 21 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on Oct. 21 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. She was accused Sept. 14 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of probation
• Nathaniel J. Campos, 35, of Lyndon, Illinois, stipulated Oct. 21 to violating probation. The Court found Campos violated the terms of probation. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert on Oct. 21 ordered to serve Campos to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail. He was ordered to provide proof of substance abuse evaluation and treatment in Illinois to his probation officer. Campos' probation was extended for one year. Probation revocation was filed Nov. 25, 2019, by Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh.
• Tyler S. Lampe, 32, stipulated Oct. 21 to violating his probation. The Court found Lampe violated the terms of his probation. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert on Oct. 21 ordered Lampe to serve 120 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. Lampe was ordered to receive a substance abuse evaluation while in jail. After serving the sentence, Lampe was ordered to continue on supervised probation. Probation revocation was filed Aug. 30 by Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.