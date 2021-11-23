Dismissed
• One count of disarming a peace officer, a Class D felony; and one count of assault on persons in certain occupations, a serious misdemeanor; against Liberty J. Holland, 40, 819 12th Ave. South, was dismissed. District Court Judge Henry Latham on Nov. 4 filed an order on competency hearing. In the order, Latham granted defense counsel’s motion to dismiss with costs assessed to the State. Holland is not competent to stand trial and is not able to be restored, the order says. She was accused July 25 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Austin L. Davis, 31, 360 29th Ave. North, pleaded guilty Oct. 14 to one count of assault causing serious injury, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Henry Latham on Nov. 4 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. A $750 fine was imposed. Davis was placed on supervised probation for three years. He was ordered to obtain a mental health evaluation and successfully complete recommended treatment, obtain a substance abuse evaluation if he is not currently in substance abuse treatment and successfully complete recommended treatment, abstain from using controlled substances and alcohol, submit to random drug and alcohol testing, continue with and complete anger management treatment, attend victim impact programming and maintain employment. He was accused April 20, 2020, by the Clinton Police Department. Davis stipulated to violation of probation in a separate case. The Court found Davis violated the terms of probation and was in contempt. Davis was ordered to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. Davis’ probation was extended by two years. Probation revocation was filed June 8, 2020, by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
Drugs
• James Cooke III, 20, of Rock Island, Illinois, pleaded guilty Aug. 30 to one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, marijuana, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Henry Latham on Nov. 4 ordered judgment and sentence be deferred. A $1,025 civil penalty was suspended. He was placed on supervised probation for three years. Cooke was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and successfully complete recommended treatment, abstain from using controlled substances and alcohol, submit to random drug and alcohol testing, obtain a HiSet or GED and maintain employment at an appropriate level. One count of failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D felony, was dismissed with costs assessed to Cooke. He was accused Feb. 11 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• David L. Yarolem, 43, 850 First Ave., Apt. 5, pleaded guilty Nov. 4 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Brian Wright on Nov. 4 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. Yarolem was accused August 6, 2020, by the Clinton Police Department.
Interference with official acts
• Gerardo A. Contreras, 27, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Nov. 9 to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 9 ordered a $250 fine be imposed. He was accused Nov. 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Nathaniel A. Hartman, 27, of Savanna, Illinois, pleaded guilty Nov. 5 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 5 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $625 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Oct. 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Nathan R. Traver, 32, 1261 Gateway Ave., Apt. 2, pleaded guilty Nov. 12 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Nov. 12 ordered Traver to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 173 days suspended and credit for five days served. An $1,875 fine was imposed. Traver was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He is to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court prior to the next court appearance. He was also ordered to compete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Oct. 15 by the Clinton Police Department.
Probation violation
• Denis G. Ehlers, 64, of Delmar, stipulated Nov. 4 to violation of probation. The Court found Ehlers violated the terms of probation. Ehlers was subsequently sentenced on one count of gathering where controlled substances are used, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Henry Latham on Nov. 4 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. A $750 fine was imposed. The already paid deferred judgment civil penalty will be credited toward payment of the fine. No additional period of probation was imposed. Ehlers was unsuccessfully discharged from probation. Probation revocation was filed Oct. 18 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
Public intoxication
• David S. McClish, 59, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Brian Wright Nov. 3 ordered McClish to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 30 days served. He was accused Oct. 3 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Steven A. Parker, 65, 214 Fayette St., pleaded guilty Nov. 10 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 10 ordered Parker to serve five days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. A $105 fine was suspended. He was accused Nov. 7 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Morgen M. Firrell, 24, 266 18th Place, pleaded guilty Nov. 9 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge on Nov. 9 ordered a $500 fine be imposed. She was accused Nov. 1 by the Clinton Police Department.
