Dismissed
• One count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor, against Andrew L. Williamson, 45, of Fulton, Illinois, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp Oct. 5 filed an order of dismissal. The State was unable to proceed with trial due to a witness failing to appear for the second time, the order says. He was accused July 12 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor, against Kasey W. Berkenbile, 38, of Davenport, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp Sept. 30 filed an order of dismissal. He was accused Jan. 1 by the DeWitt Police Department.
Assault
• Brandon L. Houston, 23, 2523 Garfield St., pleaded guilty Oct. 1 to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Oct. 1 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused May 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Cory R. Nylin, 41, 1716 Roosevelt St., pleaded guilty Sept. 24 to one count of domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 24 ordered Nylin to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with nine days suspended and credit for 21 days served. Nylin was ordered to serve a minimum of 48 hours consecutively prior to release. A $430 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. Nylin was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. He was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. He was accused Sept. 14 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Electra R. Daehler, 28, 850 First Ave. South, pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Oct. 6 ordered Daehler to serve four days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for four days served. A $105 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a mental health evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the Court proof of completion. She was accused May 16 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Delinda M. Robbins, 33, 515 Ninth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to one count of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Oct. 6 ordered Robbins to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 60 days suspended. A $430 fine was suspended. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Aug. 3 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Douglas D. Schlarmann, 49, 4267 115th St., pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Oct. 6 ordered Schlarmann to serve 20 days in the Clinton County Jail. He was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. He was ordered to serve two days in the electronic monitoring program for each day of incarceration. An $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. Jail time was ordered to be served in the Jackson County Jail. He was accused May 17 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
Drugs
• Shawn M. Madison, 21, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Oct. 4 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Oct. 5 ordered Madison to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 18 days suspended and credit for 12 days served. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused June 14 by the Clinton Police Department.
Reckless driving
• Troy A. Murphy, 49, of Davenport, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to one count of reckless driving. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 29 ordered a $250 fine be imposed. He was accused September 2, 2020, by the Clinton Police Department.
Unauthorized use of a credit card
• Kelsey N. Baldridge, 29, of Dubuque, pleaded guilty Sept. 28 to one count of unauthorized use of a credit card under $1,500, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Oct. 5 ordered Baldridge to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 52 days suspended and credit for 38 days served. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the Court proof of completion. One count of identity theft under $1,500, an aggravated misdemeanor, was dismissed with costs assessed to Baldridge. She was accused Aug. 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
Unlawful possession of a prescription drug
• Shaun C. Burridge, 43, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to two counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Oct. 6 ordered Burridge to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 89 days suspended and credit for one day served on each count. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. A $430 fine was imposed on each count. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Aug. 25 by the Clinton Police Department.
