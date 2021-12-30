Dismissed
• One count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor, against Nathaniel Brooks, 34, 2715 S. 18th St., Apt. 211, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp Dec. 21 filed an order of dismissal. Brooks was accused Sept. 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor, against Bernard J. Carroll Jr., 61, 301 1/2 S. Second St., was dismissed with costs assessed to Carroll. Magistrate Judge Brian Wright Dec. 16 filed an order of dismissal. He was accused December 15, 2020, by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Jason P. Drury, 47, 711 S. Sixth St., was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 14 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow Dec. 14 filed a motion to dismiss. The motion says at after review, it is not clear Drury was the primary aggressor. The motion was also made at the request of the named victim. Drury was accused Nov. 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor, against Tonisha C. O'Meara, 34, 1803 N. Seventh St., was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 17 filed an order of dismissal. O'Meara was not competent to stand trial and was not a candidate for restoration, the order says. O'Meara was accused Nov. 7 by the Clinton Police Department. One count of assault, a simple misdemeanor, was dismissed in a separate case. The State made an oral motion to dismiss the charges, with O'Meara previously found incompetent to stand trial, a Dec. 28 order says. She was accused Dec. 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
Compulsory education violation
• Ashley S. Dennis, 30, 2354 Chancy St., pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to one count of compulsory education violation, first offense, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Brian Wright Dec. 16 ordered a $75 fine be imposed. She was accused Dec. 10 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Nathan O. Whittington, 32, of Erie, Illinois, pleaded guilty Dec. 21 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Brian Wright Dec. 21 ordered a $150 fine be imposed. He was accused May 29 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Joey L. Bowman, 54, 2356 N. Fifth St., pleaded guilty Dec. 28 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 28 ordered Bowman to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended. A $1,250 fine was imposed. Bowman was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. Bowman was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court no later than the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Nov. 26 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
Probation violation
• The Court found there was a violation of probation in a case against Robert B. Truelsen, 49, of Iowa City. The Court found Truelsen in contempt of Court. District Court Judge Tamra Roberts Dec. 16 ordered Truelsen to serve 69 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. Truelsen was ordered to remain on probation under the terms and conditions previously imposed. Probation revocation was filed Aug. 6 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
Theft
• Jessica N. Russell, 39, 1222 Ninth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 16 ordered Russell to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 87 days suspended and credit for three days served. An $855 fine was suspended. She was ordered to pay about $1,887 in victim restitution. She was placed on unsupervised probation for two years. One count of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony, was dismissed with costs assessed to Russell. She was accused Aug. 12 by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.