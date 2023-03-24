Assault
• William R. Worrels Sr., 57, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to the lesser included offense of assault causing bodily injury. He was sentenced to 120 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 66 days suspended and credit given for 54 days served. He was fined $430. The fine was suspended. He was placed on one year of unsupervised probation. He was accused Jan. 12 by Clinton police. He originally was charged with willful injury causing serious injury.
Burglary
• Joel M. Farrell, 34, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary – motor vehicle and was sentenced to 70 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 60 days suspended and credit given for one day served. He was placed on one year of unsupervised probation and fined $855. The fine was suspended. He was accused Jan. 20 by Clinton police.
Driving while barred
• Shannon M. Stoddard, 38, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to driving while barred and was sentenced to 60 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 60 days suspended. She was fined $855 and was placed on one year of unsupervised probation. She was accused Jan. 26 by Clinton police.
Operating while intoxicated
• Shayne G. Fite, 20, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, first offense, and was sentenced to 30 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 28 days suspended and credit for no days served. He was placed on one year of unsupervised probation and was fined $1,250. He was accused Nov. 26 by DeWitt police.
• Victor M. Fernandez-Chavez, 28, of Muscatine, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, second offense, and was sentenced to 180 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 173 days suspended and credit for one day served. He was fined $1,875. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Jan. 27 by DeWitt police.
