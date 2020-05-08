Conspiracy to commit a forcible felony
• Keegan F. Dickau, 19, 3508 N. Fourth St., was sentenced Thursday on one count of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a Class C felony. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert ordered judgment and sentence be deferred. Dickau was placed on probation during good behavior for a period of three years to the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services unless sooner released by the Court upon the probation officer’s recommendation. Dickau was granted a deferred judgment due to her young age, lack of prior criminal record, family support and willingness to change her behavior, as stated on the record. Conditions of probation were ordered to include Dickau obtaining substance abuse and mental health evaluations and successfully completing any recommended treatment, abstaining from the use of illegal substances and alcohol and obtaining and maintaining employment. One count of second-degree robbery and one count of first-degree theft, both Class C felonies, were dismissed at sentencing with costs assessed to Dickau. She pleaded guilty to the charge on March 12. She was accused Nov. 22 by the Clinton Police Department.
Felon in possession of a firearm
• James T. Baker, 55, 209 N. Fifth St., was sentenced Thursday on one count of felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period of five years be suspended. Baker was placed on probation pending good behavior for a period of three years to the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services unless sooner released by the Court upon recommendation by the probation officer. Bert ordered conditions of probation to include Baker obtaining a substance abuse evaluation and successfully completing any recommended treatment and abstaining from the use of illegal substances and alcohol. A $750 fine was imposed. Baker on March 12 pleaded guilty to the charge. He was accused Oct. 16 by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.