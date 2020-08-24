Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor, against Cory A. Boedecker, 35, of Calamus, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge filed an order to dismiss Aug. 18. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow filed a motion to dismiss Aug. 18. The motion notes Boedeker showed proof of continuing counseling to address the incident, has no prior criminal history and agreed to pay court costs. The motion also notes the motion was made at the request of the alleged victim. He was accused April 1 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• One count of assault, a simple misdemeanor, against Stuart R. DeMoss, 27, of DeWitt, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson filed an order of dismissal Aug. 20. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow moved to dismiss the case because the third party witness did not appear, the order of dismissal states. DeMoss was accused March 12 by the DeWitt Police Department.
• One count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, injure/provoke fear, a Class C felony, and one count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Michael J. Drury, 58, 2309 N. Second St., was dismissed. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert filed an order to dismiss Aug. 19. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a motion to dismiss Aug. 19. Kies in the motion states the alleged victim and witness is deceased and insufficient evidence exists to prosecute the case. He was accused March 30 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor, against Johnathan M. Jones, 44, of Toronto, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge filed an order to dismiss Aug. 18. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow filed a motion to dismiss Aug. 18. Barlow in the motion notes Jones is a special needs person who was alleged to have assaulted a family member, who is his caregiver; Jones has subsequently been placed at a residential facility out of town; and at the request of the alleged victim. He was accused March 3 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• One count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor, against Steven J. Lehmkuhl, 46, 520 10th Ave. South, Apt. 1, was dismissed. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert filed an order to dismiss Aug. 21. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a motion to dismiss Aug. 21. The motion says Lehmkuhl produced a prescription that could have supplied the pills at issue. He was accused March 13 by the Camanche Police Department.
Assault
• Shawna M. Christiansen, 26, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty Aug. 20 to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson ordered a $500 fine be imposed. She was accused Aug. 16 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Masyn T. Spillman, 21, 926 14th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Aug. 14 to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert on Aug. 19 ordered Spillman to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 29 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $100 fine was suspended. Spillman was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with recommended treatment. He was accused May 16 by the Clinton Police Department.
Disorderly conduct
• Stefon B. Saunders, 23, 412 Sixth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Aug. 20 to one count of disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson on Aug. 20 ordered Saunders be granted a deferred judgment. Saunders was placed on unsupervised probation for six months. A $150 civil penalty was imposed. He was accused April 10 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Jeramy W. Houston, 29, 661 Eighth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Aug. 20 to one count of disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson ordered a $150 be imposed. He was accused Aug. 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Kendrell A. Keith, 26, 78 31st Ave., Apt. H, pleaded guilty Aug. 18 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea ordered Keith to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. A $625 fine was imposed. Keith was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. Keith is to provide the court proof of completion. He was accused Dec. 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Julia Y. Kurokawa, 28, of Harwood Heights, Illinois, pleaded guilty Aug. 19 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Jeffery Bert on Aug. 19 ordered Kurokawa to serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail with seven days suspended. A $315 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for six months. She was accused April 22 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Jamie S. Steele, 48, 209 N. Fifth St., pleaded guilty Aug. 18 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered a $350 fine be imposed. She was accused May 20 by the Camanche Police Department.
Eluding
• Kimberly A. Lowery, 55, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty Aug. 18 to one count of eluding, speed over 25 over limit, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert on Aug. 19 ordered Lowery to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 180 days suspended. A $625 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. One count of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, was dismissed. Lowery was accused Dec. 30 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Harassment
• Kaitlynn M. Hanson, 26, of Moline, Illinois, pleaded guilty Aug. 18 to one count of harassment of public official or employee, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered a $150 fine be imposed. She was accused May 4 by the DeWitt Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Jean A. Bierman, 55, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty July 29 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert filed an order granting deferred judgment Aug. 19. The court deferred judgment for one year. A $1,250 civil penalty was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She was ordered to provide the court proof of completion. She was ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. She was accused June 26 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Emma M. Isenhour, 19, 238 Fourth Ave. North, No. 308, pleaded guilty Aug. 19 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert filed an order granting deferred judgment Aug. 19. The court deferred judgment for one year. A $825 civil penalty was imposed. Isenhour was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to the provide the court proof of completion. Isenhour was also ordered to complete the Iowa Court for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. She was accused June 25 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Jesus E. Rios, 29, 717 First Ave., pleaded guilty Aug. 18 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert on Aug. 19 ordered Rios to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended and credit for two days served. A $1,250 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. Rios was ordered to file proof of compliance and completion no later than his next court date. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused March 13 by the Clinton Police Department.
Sex offender registration violation
• Darrell L. Brandenburg, 65, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Aug. 19 to one count of sex offender registration violation, first offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert on Aug. 19 ordered Brandenburg to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. A $625 fine was suspended. He was accused June 21 by the Camanche Police Department.
Theft
• Melvin C. Johnson, 49, 2110 Pershing Blvd., pleaded guilty Aug. 20 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson ordered a $200 fine be imposed. He was accused Aug. 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.