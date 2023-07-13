Operating while intoxicated
• Seanna M. Lamberton, 22, of Camanche, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, first offense, and was sentenced to 30 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 28 days suspended and credit given for one day served. She was fined $1,250 and placed on one year of unsupervised probation. She was accused by Clinton police on April 29.
• Tony R. Otto, 45, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, first offense, and was sentenced to 180 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 173 days suspended and credit given for one day served. He was fined $1,250 and placed on one year of unsupervised probation. He was accused by Clinton County sheriff's deputies on May 4.
• Anthony M. L. Bartels, 31, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, first offense, and was sentenced to 30 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 28 days suspended and credit given for one day served, and fined $1,250. He was placed on one year of unsupervised probation. He was accused by Clinton police on May 21.
• Jose C. Corio, 38, of Davenport, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, first offense, and driving while license denied or revoked. He was sentenced to 180 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 178 days suspended and credit for one day served. He was fined $1,250 on Count 1 and and $1,000 on Count 2. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused by Clinton County sheriff's deputies on April 19.
• Xavia C. Seesser, 41, of Fulton, Illinois, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, first offense, and sentenced to 30 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 28 days suspended and credit given for one day served. She was fined $1,250 and placed on one year of unsupervised probation. She was accused by Clinton County sheriff's deputies on March 22.
• Ronald E. Cherek, 49, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, first offense, and was sentenced to 180 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 170 days suspended and credit for one day served. He was fined $1,250 and placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused by Clinton police on March 20.
• Brandon M. Merley, 44, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, second offense, and was sentenced to 240 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 210 days suspended and credit for one day served. He was fined $1,875. He was placed on two years of unsupervised probation. He was accused by Clinton police on March 30.
• Travis D. Willet, 46, of Calamus, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, second offense, and was sentenced to 180 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 173 days suspended. He was fined $1,875 and placed on one year of unsupervised probation. He was accused by Clinton County sheriff's deputies.
