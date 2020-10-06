Dismissed
• One count of fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor, against Darren A. Dau, 37, 740 Sixth Ave. South, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson filed an order of dismissal Sept. 24. He was accused March 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, and one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Theodor G. Guilliams, 61, 635 Eighth Ave. South, were dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 16 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a motion to dismiss Sept. 15. The motion was made at the request of the arresting officer and in the interest of justice. He was accused June 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor, against Gregory S. Kelly, 54, 441 First Ave., was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order to dismiss Sept. 17. Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf filed a motion to dismiss Sept. 17. The motion was made because Kelly paid financial obligations in full and with consent of the parties. He was accused June 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Robert R. Marburger Jr., 55, 384 22nd Place, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order to dismiss Sept. 23. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a motion to dismiss Sept. 23. The motion says following the victim impact statement, dismissal is appropriate. He was accused July 15 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor, against Amy J. Stoll, 41, 540 1/2 10th Ave. South, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson filed an order of dismissal Sept. 24. She was accused March 4 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Tanner J. Weber, 25, of Camanche, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 17 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a motion to dismiss Sept. 17. The motion says the protected party requested the matter be dismissed. He was accused Aug. 31 by the Camanche Police Department.
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Nicholas P. Williams, 26, of Wheatland, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 23 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies on Sept. 23 filed a motion to dismiss. He was accused Aug. 12 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Assault
• Shayne N. Dauen, 19, of Albany, Illinois, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to one count of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 22 ordered Dauen to serve 120 days in the Clinton County Jail with 119 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $315 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused June 9 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Danny L. Housenga, 38, 239 Fifth Ave. North, pleaded guilty Sept. 23 to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 23 ordered Housenga to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. He was accused July 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Brandon T. Myers, 44, 514 10th Ave. South, lower, pleaded guilty Sept. 24 to two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 25 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for two years. A $855 civil penalty was imposed on each count. He was placed on unsupervised probation for two years. One count of going armed with intent, a Class D felony, was dismissed. He was accused Aug. 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
Contempt
• Doria M.A. Varnado, 32, 546 1/2 Seventh Ave. South, was found guilty Sept. 29 of one count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge on Sept. 29 ordered a $250 fine be imposed. She was accused May 10 by the Clinton Police Department.
Criminal mischief
• Kipp J. Lange, 45, 1301 11th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Sept. 22 to one count of fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on Sept. 22 ordered a $100 fine be imposed. He was accused July 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Ashlynn E. Richardson, 19, 4612 170th St., pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to one count of third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 30 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $625 civil penalty was imposed. She was ordered to pay $499.12 in pecuniary damages. One count of assault on persons in certain occupations, a serious misdemeanor, was dismissed. She was accused July 7 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Driving while barred
• Robert D. Shirley, 33, of Lowden, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 30 ordered Shirley to serve 15 days in the Clinton County Jail. A $625 fine was suspended. He was accused May 14 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Robert D. Shirley, 33, of Bryant, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 30 ordered Shirley to serve 15 days in the Clinton County Jail. A $625 fine was suspended. He was accused May 2 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Christina M. Taylor, 34, 1901 15th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Sept. 23 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Philip Tabor on Sept. 23 ordered Taylor to serve 15 days in the Clinton County Jail. Taylor was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. Taylor is to serve two days in the program for each day of incarceration. A $625 fine was suspended. She was accused May 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Emma C. Kuehl, 20, 754 Fifth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 30 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $630 civil penalty was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the Court proof of completion. She was accused Aug. 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Adam C. Paulsen, 26, 215 S. Sixth St., pleaded guilty Sept. 23 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 23 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $630 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused July 22 by the Camanche Police Department.
• Alice J. Pothof, 42, 616 Sixth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Oct. 1 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 1 ordered Pothof to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 179 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $625 fine was suspended. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Feb. 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
