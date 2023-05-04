Drugs
• Egan A. Maginas, 30, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, second offense, and was sentenced to 15 days in the Clinton County Jail and fined $855. He was accused Dec. 6 by Clinton police.
• Corey Campbell Crawford, 32, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, third offense, and was sentenced to up to five years in prison. He was fined $1,025. The prison sentence was suspended and he was placed on two years of supervised probation. He was accused April 4, 2022 by Clinton police.
Harassment
• Daniel F. Murphy, 47, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to first-degree harassment and eluding. He was sentenced to up to two years in prison. The sentences were suspended. He was fined $855 on the harassment charge and $430 on the eluding charge. The fines were suspended. He was placed on two years of supervised probation. He was accused Dec. 9 by Clinton police.
Operating while intoxicated
• Freddie Leija Jr., 36, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to operating while under the influence, first offense, and possession of a controlled substance, first offense, and was ordered to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail on each count, with 177 days suspended and credit for one day served. The sentences will be served concurrently. He was fined $1,250 on the OWI charge and $430 on the possession of a controlled substance charge. He was placed on unsupervised probation of one year. He was accused Feb. 23 by Clinton police.
Theft
• Jeffrey Swanson, 60, of Davenport, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and forgery. He was sentenced to up to five years in prison on each count. He was fined $1,025. The fines were suspended. He is to pay $7,150 restitution. He was accused in March 2022 by DeWitt police.
Weapons
• Steve D. Hester, 33, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and willful injury causing bodily injury and was sentenced to up to five years in prison on each count. He was fined $1,025 on each charge. The sentences will be served concurrently. The sentences were suspended and he was placed on two years of probation. He is to attend and successfully complete programming at the Salvation Army Rehabilitation Center in Davenport. One count of attempted murder was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. He was accused Nov. 25 by Clinton police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.