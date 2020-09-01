Dismissed
• One count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, a simple misdemeanor, against Daryn J. Anderson, 36, 1826 N. Seventh St., was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on Aug. 27 filed an order to dismiss. Asssistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow filed a motion to dismiss Aug. 27. He was accused May 19 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor, against Carl A. Hall, 47, 701 S. Bluff Blvd., No. 3, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp filed an order to dismiss Aug. 27. Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow filed a motion to dismiss Aug. 27. The motion notes a plea agreement, where Hall pleaded guilty to four other similar offenses. The motion added the property in the matter was recovered and no restitution is owed. He was accused May 14 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of assault, a simple misdemeanor, against Johnny M. Luther Jr., 43, 3131 Roosevelt St., was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp filed an order of dismissal Aug. 27. He was accused May 1 by the Clinton Police Department.
Arson
• Eric L. Main, 41, 1003 N. Fourth St., pleaded guilty July 30 to two counts of second-degree arson, a Class C felony. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert on Aug. 27 sentenced Main to up to 10 years in prison on both counts. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. Main was given credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. A $1,000 fine was suspended on both counts. He was accused June 7 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Willie I. Johnson Jr., 27, of Chicago, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to one count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Aug. 26 ordered Johnson to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with eight days suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. Johnson was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. He was accused June 4 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Kameron D. Knee, 19, of Fulton, Illinois, pleaded guilty Aug. 25 to two counts of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Aug. 26 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The court deferred judgment for one year. A $315 civil penalty was imposed on each count. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused June 25 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Leonard J. Green, 52, 1241 Eighth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Aug. 27 to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp ordered a $250 fine was imposed. He was accused July 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Dana B. Knight, 56, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to one count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Aug. 26 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The court deferred judgment for one year. A $150 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse program through the local Department of Correctional Services. He was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order. He was ordered to begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. He was accused June 13 by the DeWitt Police Department.
Disorderly conduct
• Katie M. McNeal, 21, 652 Second Ave. South, pleaded guilty Aug. 25 to one count of disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge on Aug. 25 ordered a $250 fine be imposed. She was accused Aug. 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Lindsey M. Fielder, 36, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Aug. 26 ordered Fielder to serve five days in the Clinton County Jail. Fielder was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. Fielder was ordered to serve two days in the electronic monitoring program for each day of incarceration. A $625 fine was suspended. She was accused May 6 by the Camanche Police Department.
Drugs
• Nathon E. Brannum, 38, 850 First Ave., pleaded guilty Aug. 27 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on Aug. 27 ordered a $150 fine be imposed. He was accused Aug. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Tiffany M. Flagg, 37, 1871 27th Ave. South, pleaded guilty July 1 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Aug. 26 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The court deferred judgment for one year. A $315 civil penalty was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused June 4 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Kathleen D. Ludvigsen, 39, 507 First Ave., pleaded guilty Aug. 25 to one count of trespass, first offense, and one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Philip Tabor on on Aug. 26 ordered a $200 fine be imposed on the trespass charge. Tabor ordered Ludvigsen to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 59 days suspended and credit for one day served on the drug charge. Ludvigsen was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Nov. 4 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Theft
• Randy M. Frazier, 36, 738 13th Ave. South, was found guilty Aug. 25 of one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge on Aug. 25 ordered a $250 fine be imposed. He was accused Feb. 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
